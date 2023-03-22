Mississippi State names mascot after Cowboys QB and alum Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s alma mater Mississippi State is honoring the Cowboys QB by naming their live mascot after him. Prescott attended the university from 2011-2015 where he earned two First Team All-SEC selections.

Since 1935 Mississippi State has had a tradition of selecting an English bulldog for their mascot. The Bulldogs are given the title of Bully and also given a name.

“Dak” is the 22nd bulldog to have the title Bully and derives his lineage from “Tonka” (Bully XIX) and “Champ” (Bully XX) and will debut at Super Bulldog Weekend 2023 which takes place from April 14-16.