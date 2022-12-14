Mississippi State football will still play in ReliaQuest Bowl after Mike Leach's death

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football is in a state of mourning following the death of coach Mike Leach on Monday night. However, it isn't stopping the Bulldogs from ensuring Leach is honored in a fitting way.

Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 (noon ET, ESPN) against Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten), an MSU spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger on Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that a school official told him Leach would be upset if MSU didn't play in a bowl game where the stadium has a pirate ship inside.

Mississippi State interim AD Bracky Brett told ESPN that "the players are 100% behind playing this bowl game and doing what Coach Leach would expect them to do. We all know that's what Coach Leach would want, and it's what we should do."

The Bulldogs are under the control of defensive coordinator Zach Arnett who was put in charge when Leach suffered a medical emergency on Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

Arnett represented MSU at the bowl game's contract signing in Tampa, Florida, last week. Arnett has been at Mississippi State since 2020 when he was brought on staff by Leach.

