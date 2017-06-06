Mississippi St. beats So. Miss 8-1 to force decisive rematch

Mississippi State's Ryan Gridley (10) makes the force out at second base as Southern Mississippi's Taylor Braley (22) slides into second during their NCAA regional college baseball game Monday, June 5, 2017, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (Ryan Moore/WDAM via AP)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) -- Jacob Billingsley allowed one run in his first career complete game, Josh Lovelady highlighted a four-RBI performance with his first home run of the season, and Mississippi State beat Southern Miss 8-1 to force a winner-take-all game late Monday night in the NCAA tournament's Hattiesburg Regional.

Mississippi State (39-25) won a third straight game while facing elimination. The Bulldogs erupted for five runs in the third - four with two outs. One came on a balk by reliever J.C. Keys, who then gave up a three-run homer to Lovelady, making it 5-1.

MSU's Brent Rooker added a towering two-run homer toward center in the sixth.

Billingsley (2-3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. He threw 124 pitches, scattered six hits and struck out five.

It was the first defeat in the regional for host Southern Miss (50-15), whose starter, Colt Smith (6-2), took the loss after leaving the game in the third.

The start of the game was delayed nearly five hours by rain.