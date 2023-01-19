Mississippi sees spike in child poisoning from marijuana-laced edibles

JACKSON, Miss. — Amid a national rise in cases of children consuming marijuana edibles, the state of Mississippi has seen a spike in calls regarding child poisoning from marijuana-laced treats.

The Mississippi Poison Control Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have received a concerning number of calls about children who have found and eaten marijuana-laced candies and chocolates at home, making them sick enough for a trip to the emergency room.

In 2019, the poison center received just two calls. That number rose to 36 last year, and 14 of those are under the age of 12.

Mississippi reflects a national trend. From 2017 to 2021, a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics showed a 1,375 % increase in such exposures.

'The problem is likely underreported': More kids are being treated for eating marijuana-laced gummies, other edibles at home

Pot for pain relief?: What cannabis can (and can’t) do for chronic pain.

According to the study, children under the age of 6 who accidentally consumed edible cannabis products rose from 207 cases in 2017 to 3,014 cases in 2021 and nearly one-fourth of these young children have been admitted to the hospital.

The number of cases has increased as more states legalize medical and recreational cannabis products, said study co-author Dr. Marit Tweet, an emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist with the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Officials are concerned that the number will be on the rise now that medical marijuana has become legal in Mississippi. In the last 10 days, Mississippi officials said they have received four calls related to children under the age of 6.

Toxicologist and Emergency Medicine physician Dr. David Vearrier at the University of Mississippi Medical Center said the side effects can be extremely dangerous in young children.

HEALTH: Heavy marijuana use should be disclosed before surgery, new guidelines say

"The most common side effects are mental status depression and sleepiness as well as decreased breathing in some cases," Vearrier said. "Sometimes acute agitation is a factor as well."

Story continues

Vearrier said edibles to children are toxic and more dangerous being that they weigh less than adults.

On average, the University of Mississippi Medical Center treats approximately two to six children who have ingested marijuana-laced candy, officials said.

Vearrier said he believes children are getting their hands on the edibles at home and that adults know the appropriate amount to consume, but a child doesn't, which can lead to hospitalization.

"Brownies and gummy candy infused with marijuana are the most common edibles that are consumed by children," Vearrier said.

Since 2014, when Colorado became the first state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, the availability and accessibility of edible marijuana products have grown.

Marijuana-infused edibles are currently illegal in the state of Mississippi, which means they are either bought out of state and brought back in or made illegally in the state.

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Child poisoning for marijuana edibles sees surge in Mississippi