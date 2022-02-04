Mississippi House Renovated by Ben & Erin Napier on Home Town Listed for $390K — See Inside!

Home Town HGTV Show Home for Sale

If you've ever wanted to make Laurel, Mississippi, your hometown — here's your chance.

A historic home that received a remodel from Ben and Erin Napier on season 1, episode 2 of their hit HGTV show Home Town in 2016, hit the market this week asking $390,000.

The property, which was dubbed the "Warren House" on the show (named after the former homeowners) is listed with Beau Davis of Vines Realty & Land.

"We get calls three to five times a week from all around the country of people wanting to move here just from the show alone," Davis tells PEOPLE of the real estate market in Laurel, the small town where the Napiers' show takes place.

Of the Warren House, specifically, he adds: "We've already got multiple calls from people flying in to see it, so I'm sure it'll go quick!"

Built in 1910, the Craftsman-style home still retains much of its original charm thanks to the Napiers' careful renovation. It features four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms spread across 2,950 square feet, as well as a detached apartment out back within the two-car garage.

Home Town HGTV Show Home for Sale

The Napiers worked their magic in several rooms in the house, including the kitchen, which they revamped with quartz counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a unique breakfast nook, which Ben crafted using a church pew.

Home Town HGTV Show Home for Sale

Upstairs, the main bedroom has French doors that lead into another secret nook, which the Napiers transformed into a functional office space.

Outdoor living was another aspect the creative couple paid close attention to, giving the landscaping some love and turning the covered front porch into an open-concept outdoor living room, where friends and family members can relax together.

Home Town HGTV Show Home for Sale

Locals interested in checking out the home can stop by an open house on Saturday, February 5, from 1pm to 5pm.

Home Town is far from Erin and Ben's only project at the moment. They currently have several TV shows, two stores and a handful of new business ventures, with more on the way.

Home Town HGTV Show Home for Sale

In 2022, they will star in a new HGTV show (Home Town Kickstart Presented by People), release Erin's first children's book, and open a new bath and body product store as well as a factory that will produce butcher block cutting boards and countertops.

They're also newly parents of two: They share daughters Helen, 3, and Mae, 8 months.

"We're just trying to find our rhythm," Erin told PEOPLE in a December cover story. "We had a rhythm as a family of three, and now we're a family of four. Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we. It's a challenge, but I think we're figuring it out."

Season 6 of Home Town is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.