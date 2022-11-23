These Mississippi Coast grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute shopping

Mona Moore
·1 min read

If your homemade banana pudding just won’t do without the dozen fresh eggs your sister snagged for her eggnog, or you pull a Sharon Weiss with the last Marie Callender’s pie, take a deep breath. We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of Mississippi Coast grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022, for your last-minute needs. Some store will close early for the holiday. Hours may vary from what’s on this list, so be sure to call first.

Grocery stores that will be open:

  • Claiborne Hill Supermarket, Waveland, (228) 466-2610: 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

  • Food Giant, Biloxi, (228) 374-6402: until 1 p.m.

  • Froogel’s, Gulfport, (228) 265-9747: until 1 p.m.

  • Kreole Supermarket, Moss Point, (228) 475-8461: until 2 p.m.

  • Lee’s Grocery, Biloxi, (228) 435-8889: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

  • Pearlington Bayou Grocery, Pearlington, (601) 569-0861: until 6 p.m.

  • Rouses Market, Gulfport, (228) 678-7006: until 2 p.m.

  • Rouses Market, Diamondhead, (228) 364-6084: until 2 p.m.

  • Rouses Market, Ocean Springs, (228) 300-4915: until 2 p.m.

  • Save A Lot, Gulfport, (228) 822-8668: until 2 p.m.

  • Singing River Grocery and Washeteria, Gautier (228) 497-9000: 6 a.m. until around 8 p.m. (if it stays busy)

  • Woolmarket Grocery, Biloxi (228) 392-5522: until 3 p.m.

  • Wayne Lee’s Grocery & Market, Pascagoula, (228) 762-4101: until 10 p.m.

Workers prepare the new Rouses location in Gulfport for the grand opening Wednesday, June 12.
Workers prepare the new Rouses location in Gulfport for the grand opening Wednesday, June 12.
Shoppers browse the shelves at Lee’s Grocery in Biloxi on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lee’s will remain open for regular hours on Thanksgiving.
Shoppers browse the shelves at Lee’s Grocery in Biloxi on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lee’s will remain open for regular hours on Thanksgiving.

