These Mississippi Coast grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute shopping

If your homemade banana pudding just won’t do without the dozen fresh eggs your sister snagged for her eggnog, or you pull a Sharon Weiss with the last Marie Callender’s pie, take a deep breath. We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of Mississippi Coast grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022, for your last-minute needs. Some store will close early for the holiday. Hours may vary from what’s on this list, so be sure to call first.

Grocery stores that will be open:

Claiborne Hill Supermarket , Waveland, (228) 466-2610: 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Food Giant , Biloxi, (228) 374-6402: until 1 p.m.

Froogel’s , Gulfport, (228) 265-9747: until 1 p.m.

Kreole Supermarket , Moss Point, (228) 475-8461: until 2 p.m.

Lee’s Grocery , Biloxi, (228) 435-8889: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pearlington Bayou Grocery , Pearlington, (601) 569-0861: until 6 p.m.

Rouses Market , Gulfport, (228) 678-7006: until 2 p.m.

Rouses Market , Diamondhead, (228) 364-6084: until 2 p.m.

Rouses Market , Ocean Springs, (228) 300-4915: until 2 p.m.

Save A Lot , Gulfport, (228) 822-8668: until 2 p.m.

Singing River Grocery and Washeteria , Gautier (228) 497-9000: 6 a.m. until around 8 p.m. (if it stays busy)

Woolmarket Grocery , Biloxi (228) 392-5522: until 3 p.m.

Wayne Lee’s Grocery & Market, Pascagoula, (228) 762-4101: until 10 p.m.

