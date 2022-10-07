Mississippi’s Chapel Hart returns to the Opry stage with their tribute to Loretta Lynn

Mary Perez
·3 min read

South Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart returns to the Grand Ole Opry Saturday, this time with a new tribute song to Loretta Lynn.

The song they are expected to sing on the Opry stage is a continuation of Lynn’s 1965 song “Fist City.”

The group from Poplarville made their debut at the Opry in Nashville Sept. 17 and immediately was invited back to perform at Opry’s 97th anniversary show at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. It’s now also a tribute show to Loretta Lynn.

In addition to Chapel Hart, the lineup features Dusty Slay, Ricky Skaggs, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson, Steve Wariner, Vince Gill and host Bobby Bones.

Fans have several ways they can see and hear the girls’ performance:

Be there — Chapel Hart members — sisters Danica and Devin Hart and their cousin Trae Swindle — told the Sun Herald they expect lots of hometown fans from South Mississippi in the audience, since they already bought tickets while there for the group’s debut. Tickets to the Opry show start at $52 for back of the balcony seats to $354 right up front through some the ticket outlets.

Watch live — This will be Grand Ole Opry’s 5,049th consecutive Saturday night broadcast.

Inside The Base featuring Michael Ray starts at 7:30 p.m. CT, followed by Opry Live honoring 97 years of the Opry at 8 p.m.

The website says country music fans can watch the show live on Circle Television, which is available on Dish at Circ 370 on the Coast, on Sparklight WLOX 29 and over the air on WDAM, WVUE, WALA and other channels

Circle Television also can be accessed on Sling TV or on connected devices through the Roku Channel, Samsung TVPlus, VIZIO, RedBox, Peacock, Frndly TV and XUMO.

Watch online — The show will be broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. live on YouTube. Or watch on Circle Facebook Live or Circle Twitter.

Listen WSM Radio has broadcast the Opry from Nashville for all 97 years and fans can tune in to hear the show.

Chapel Hart in the quarterfinals of season 17 of “America’s Got Talent.” The group from Poplarville, Mississippi, will make a second appearance at Grand Ole Opry, where they are expected to sing a tribute song to Loretta Lynn.
Chapel Hart’s answer to ‘Fist City’

It’s been just three months since Chapel Hart’s audition on America’s Got Talent in July, when the judges collectively hit the golden buzzer after the dynamic trio performed their original song “You Can Have Him Jolene.” Their version is a sequel to “Jolene,” Dolly Parton’s 1973 release.

Parton quickly tweeted the Chapel Hart version is “a fun new take on my song.”

That was followed the same week in July by a Facebook message from Loretta Lynn.

“I love it, ladies. Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs,” Lynn wrote to Chapel Hart.

Lynn died in her sleep Oct. 4 at her home near Nashville at age 90.

Chapel Hart said in a Facebook tribute to Lynn they are working on a song and “We think you’d be stoked to know we are extending ‘Fist City.’”

Lynn’s classic hit delivers the message: “I’m here to tell you gal to lay off of my man, if you don’t wanna go to fist city.”

Chapel Trio answers “You’re not woman enough to take my man,” and posted a video of their new song on Facebook.

Mississippi girls having fun

Their first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry drew fans who drove from Poplarville to Canada, and a meet and greet that followed saw lines of people waiting to “say hey,” the girls said.

“I don’t know if Nashville was ready for as much Mississippi that happened this weekend,” Danica Hart said after the performance.

The band posted a long thank you letter to their fans in South Mississippi where they grew up and to those around the world who supported them on their journey through America’s Got Talent.

For those who can’t make it to Nashville to see them, Chapel Hart will be in Laurel Oct. 25 at the South Mississippi Fair and at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi Nov. 30.

