Mississauga, Ont., cracks down on short-term rentals; licensing soon required

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Airbnb and other short-term rentals will soon need licensing in Mississauga, Ont.

The city says the new measure will take effect in January pending council approval.

The requirement will apply to anyone renting out all or part of their home for no more than 30 consecutive days.

Short-term rentals will only be allowed in a primary residence used as such for most of the year.

Among other things, licensees must be at least 18 years old, have government-issued identification and provide contact information for the responsible person.

The fee for the licence is set at $250 and the licence number must be posted on all advertisements.

“Short-term accommodations are here to stay in Mississauga," Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a statement. "It’s important that operators are licensed in order to ensure public safety and maintain community standards across the city."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press