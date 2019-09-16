Mississauga hosts rally for Bianca Andreescu
In what’s surely been a whirlwind of a past eight days for US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, the Canadian tennis phenom capped off her championship celebration on Sunday with a rally in her hometown of Mississauga, Ontario.
🎶 OHHH, HERE SHE COMES! 🎶 #SheTheNorth is IN THE HOUSE! Introducing #Mississauga’s home-grown tennis star ⭐️, @Bandreescu_! #SheTheChamp pic.twitter.com/oY33XjZY66
— City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) September 15, 2019
Fans packed the city’s Celebration Square to show their support and pride for the 19-year-old. Joining in on the festivities was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who thanked Andreescu’s parents, Maria and Nicu, for choosing Canada. The two are originally from Romania.
Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau showed up to the #SheTheNorth rally in Mississauga and thanked US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's parents for choosing to come to Canada 📹 Tennis Canada pic.twitter.com/6Um22YzvCf
— blogTO (@blogTO) September 15, 2019
Earlier in the week it was announced that the city will name a street after Andreescu, and on Sunday, the sign was unveiled at the rally.
Andreescu Way street sign unveiling! 👏@Bandreescu_, #Mississauga is so proud of you! 🎉🏆#SheTheNorth #SheTheChamp pic.twitter.com/5iDTif8VqO
— City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) September 15, 2019
And to cap off the event, the first-ever Canadian Grand Slam event winner was given a key to the city of Mississauga.
Hi, Queen B! 👋 So glad you’re here @MCSevents! And there you have it, #Mississauga…the key to the city! 🔑@Bandreescu_ #SheTheNorth #SheTheChamp pic.twitter.com/jCAoVWSYe3
— City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) September 15, 2019
Add this rally onto numerous notable congratulations, an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a customized WWE championship title, and a prompted shout out from Drake, and I’d say Andreescu has received a champions reception.
