Mississauga hosts rally for Bianca Andreescu

In what’s surely been a whirlwind of a past eight days for US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, the Canadian tennis phenom capped off her championship celebration on Sunday with a rally in her hometown of Mississauga, Ontario.

Fans packed the city’s Celebration Square to show their support and pride for the 19-year-old. Joining in on the festivities was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who thanked Andreescu’s parents, Maria and Nicu, for choosing Canada. The two are originally from Romania.

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau showed up to the #SheTheNorth rally in Mississauga and thanked US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's parents for choosing to come to Canada 📹 Tennis Canada pic.twitter.com/6Um22YzvCf — blogTO (@blogTO) September 15, 2019

Earlier in the week it was announced that the city will name a street after Andreescu, and on Sunday, the sign was unveiled at the rally.

And to cap off the event, the first-ever Canadian Grand Slam event winner was given a key to the city of Mississauga.

Add this rally onto numerous notable congratulations, an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a customized WWE championship title, and a prompted shout out from Drake, and I’d say Andreescu has received a champions reception.

