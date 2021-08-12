Mission Unsuccessful Due to ‘Technical Anomaly’: ISRO After Satellite Launch

The Quint
·1 min read

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am on Thursday, 12 August.

ISRO said in a tweet, "Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended."

. Read more on India by The Quint.Mission Unsuccessful Due to ‘Technical Anomaly’: ISRO After Satellite Launch'One Man Army': Justice Rohinton Nariman Retires, But What Will be His Legacy? . Read more on India by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories