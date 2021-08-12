Mission Unsuccessful Due to ‘Technical Anomaly’: ISRO After Satellite Launch
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am on Thursday, 12 August.
ISRO said in a tweet, "Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended."
GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended.
— ISRO (@isro) August 12, 2021
. Read more on India by The Quint.Mission Unsuccessful Due to ‘Technical Anomaly’: ISRO After Satellite Launch'One Man Army': Justice Rohinton Nariman Retires, But What Will be His Legacy? . Read more on India by The Quint.