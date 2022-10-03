Mission Taco Joint is bringing its specialty tacos, tiki drinks to Johnson County

St. Louis-based Mission Taco Joint is expanding its local footprint with a new restaurant in Johnson County.

It plans a 2023 opening in Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. The Ainsworth had formerly operated in the spot but closed in November 2020.

After a remodeling, the 4,554-square-foot space will feature a main dining room and bar area with about 120 seats. It will have a patio next to Park Place’s outdoor common area, which is used for concerts and movies in the summer and ice skating in the winter.

Mission Taco Joint is known for its specialty tacos such as grilled chicken (with Oaxaca cheese, ancho barbecue sauce, shredded lettuce and pickled onions on a corn tortilla) and the BLT Taco (with beer-battered bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on a flour tortilla).

Mission Taco Joint is known for its specialty tacos.

Other menu items include chicken flautas, carne asada fries, beef empanadas, and chicken or mushroom quesadillas.

It also has tiki cocktails including piña coladas and zombies.

The Leawood location will be its third in the Kansas City metro. It opened in the Crossroads in 2017 and added a South Plaza location in late 2018.

Damaged Crossroads building to house iTap ‘beer hall,’ Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco Joint was founded in St. Louis in 2013 and now has five restaurants in the St. Louis area.