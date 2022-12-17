Mission Prep has been hosting Christmas basketball tournament for 22 years. Here’s why

Matthew Ho
·3 min read

Founded in 1999, the Mission Prep Christmas Classic basketball tournament has been a staple of Central Coast hoops for over 20 years.

The tournament, which runs the week before Christmas, attracts high-level teams from around Southern California.

“I’m the latest to get the opportunity to keep the tradition alive. It’s been something so pivotal to San Luis Obispo since I was a little kid. I came up here watching games when I was 10, 12,” Mission Prep athletic director and men’s basketball assistant coach Kevin Hitchen said. “It’s kind of like a little gathering spot for local hoops junkies, people that just love basketball.”

When Hitchen attended the tournament as a youngster, he remembers seeing Brook and Robin Lopez from San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno. “Their size alone was pretty striking, and then they were good. ... I remember them throwing down some big dunks in those warmups.”

Since its inception, the tournament has featured numerous future NBA players including the Lopez twins, James Harden, DeMar DeRozen, Jrue Holiday, Jeremy Lin, and Jalen Green along with many others who went on to play in college.

The fans who attend the tournament have a chance to witness some of the best players in the country.

The Mission Prep Christmas Classic basketball tournament in 2021.
The Mission Prep Christmas Classic basketball tournament in 2021.

“We got some new branding up this year kind of identifying those players and trying to inspire the next generation of kids as well. Who’s gonna be the next one and go do bigger and better things?” Hitchen said.

The number of players that have gone on to play at higher levels is a testament to the competition at The Classic.

“I’m not sure where else you would go to see such a high concentration of high-level basketball players,” Hitchen said. “I think that’s part of the pull to it. ... You’re gonna get to watch guys that are going to be playing in college down the road.”

While San Luis Obispo gets to see some of the highest level high school basketball on the West Coast, the teams that travel here get to see the city during the winter season. This year, two out-of-state teams are coming to San Luis Obispo: Lee High from Alabama and Bellermine Prep form Washington.

“We’re going to show some families that have never been to SLO before what SLO is like,” Hitchen said.

Dunk contest is the highlight of the tournament

Along with the games, one of the main attractions of the tournament is the dunk contest. Last year, Mission Prep’s own Jamar Howard took the crown with a reverse double pump dunk.

“The dunk contest is always one of the most packed environments where most of the teams will have their teams here and then we’ll have a lot of little hoopers in the community showing up,” Hitchen said.

While Mission Prep had one of its own secure the dunk contest championship, the Royals expect to do better in the games this year. They went 0-4 in their tournament last year, but Hitchen expects the team to perform better this time around.

“If you’ve watched our team this year, I think we’re going to be able to defend people and then (with) the spacing and the unselfishness we’re playing with on offense right now, it’s been really fun to watch. ... We got a lot of guys who can score from different places.”

A total of 16 teams are competing in the tournament. But aside from Mission, St. Joseph is the only other representative from the Ocean and Mountain leagues.

Returning to the tournament is last year’s champions Bishop Montgomery of Los Angeles, which is currently 8-0 on the year. The Knights have defeated every team they’ve faced by at least 29 points. They’re poised to have a strong showing in the tournament.

The Mission Prep Christmas Classic runs from Dec. 17-21 with no games on Sunday. Games run an hour-and-a-half apart for 12 hours. The dunk contest takes place after the last game on Monday.

For more information, check out The Classic’s website at www.mpchristmasclassic.com.

Latest Stories

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining fellow linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), whose seasons also ended prematurely. A second-round draft

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Thompson, Howden capture ski cross silver at Switzerland World Cup event

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed a silver medal in the women's ski cross big final while teammate Reece Howden followed suit on the men's side on Monday in World Cup action in Arosa, Switzerland. Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., duplicated her result from last Thursday's season opener in Val Thorens, France, where she was edged by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final. "Feels great to be back on the podium," a pleased Thompson told Alpine Canada. "I had good, fast starts all day except in the fi

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt officially signs with Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.