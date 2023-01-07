Mission Prep handles Atascadero 72-31 in early league matchup

Mission Prep jumped out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter Friday night and never looked back in an early-league game against Atascadero.

The Royals (10-5) defeated the Greyhounds (8-9) 72-31 and move to 2-0 in Mountain League play. The Greyhounds fall to 0-2.

“I thought they did an excellent job of staying focused, playing with intensity, playing with intelligence. We executed offensively and defensively,” Mission Prep Head Coach Terrence Harris said. “This is the way we know that we can play the game, and we have to stay disciplined to do this consistently.”

Jayden Nozil puts up two points. Mission Prep basketball team won 72-31 over Atascadero Jan. 6, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Royals were on a five-game skid heading into league play but bounced back against the Greyhounds with a dominant performance on both ends.

“It shows tonight that we just played teams from Seattle that were No. 3 in their state,” senior wing Jamar Howard said, “and then we come back here and last year we’d beaten (Atascadero) by 10 and it was a close game. Tonight it’s 43.”

The Royals amped up the full court pressure and pushed the ball in transition. When the Greyhounds’ defense collapsed, the Royals kicked the ball out to shooters.

Howard opened up the first quarter with 13 points. He drove to the rim at will and threw down a windmill dunk on a fastbreak on his way to 26 points.

Jamar Howard completes a windmill dunk. Mission Prep basketball team won 72-31 over Atascadero Jan. 6, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

During Howard’s aggressive start to the game, the University of Texas Rio Grande commit surpassed the 1,000 career point mark.

“JJ is a special player and a special young man. He is a lot more than a player who scores for us, but he is a prolific and efficient scorer from all three levels. I’m proud of his continued growth and his pursuit of excellence,” Harris said.

For the Greyhounds, the team had its spurts against the Royals but ultimately succumbed.

“We just got to do a better job rebounding the ball and pushing the ball in transition, and making sure that we get back and build a good shell,” Atascadero Head Coach Augie Johnson said.

C.J. Bell dribbles around Maddox Contreras. Mission Prep basketball team won 72-31 over Atascadero Jan. 6, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Greyhounds struggled with the Royals length. They turned the ball over and gave up offensive rebounds. That’s the case for most teams the Royals will play in league. The only other team that can match their size and athleticism is St. Joseph.

“It’s going to be trouble guarding me in the first place, and then if they all have to crowd on me and we’re shooting well, I think we could stand a chance against that team,” Howard said.

Before the Royals play St. Joseph in Santa Maria next Friday, they will travel to Cabrillo on Monday at 6:30 followed by a matchup with Righetti on Wednesday at 6:30.

The Greyhounds will look to get their first conference win versus Pioneer Valley on Monday at 6:30 at home.