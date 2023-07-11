Mission Prep football has a new home field: Cal Poly’s Spanos Stadium

Mission Prep’s football team will play its home games at Cal Poly’s Alex G. Spanos Stadium for the upcoming season, the school announced on Tuesday.

“We have a growth mindset in the football program,” Head Coach David Schuster said. “I’m always looking to find a way to give our kids a first-class experience.”

Schuster added the move wasn’t started by anything in particular, but instead it was “more just a desire to continue to expand and grow” the program. However, he did acknowledge there were local teams who didn’t enjoy playing at the Royals’ home stadium.

“We really love our home stadium,” Schuster said. “It gives us and our kids and our community a sense of ‘This is who we are.’ Not everybody feels that, and I think that’s why we like it.”

But the program didn’t want to pass up a chance to play at what Schuster described as one of the “nicest stadiums in California.”

According to Schuster. Talks to play at Spanos Stadium began right after the Royals’ 2022 football season.

“We’re just so deeply thankful to Cal Poly and their willingness to have a conversation and to explore different possibilities and the ability to make this thing happen,” Schuster said.

Schuster confirmed the Royals’ home football games will still have the tri-tip sandwiches and snack shop. The team will also continue its signature walk-in to the stadium before games.

The public address announcer will be stationed in the visitors’ side stands. The home section will be under the media box, Schuster said.

“We want to create an amazing atmosphere for people to come watch football in a great atmosphere in a great place,” Schuster said.

Schuster declined to comment on how much it will cost the school to play at Cal Poly or what the financial arrangement might be.

How the Royals will look next season

The change to a new home field comes as Mission Prep rebuilds after losing some major contributors from last season.

Quarterback Colby White will be playing football at Cal Poly. Receiver Jamar Howard is moving on to UT Rio Grande on a basketball scholarship. Running back and safety Cole Tanner will be playing at the College of Idaho. Defensive stalwarts Mario and David Luera are graduated and looking to play at the collegiate level as well.

The team will look for younger players to step up, such as defensive back Jayden Nozil and running back Drew Harrigan, who’s coming off a standout season.

“We are excited for the fact that we have a pretty brutal schedule to start the year,” Schuster said. “We have three teams right off the bat that are some of the best in California.”

The Royals will open the season against Bakersfield Christian on Aug. 18 followed by Bishop Diego on Aug. 25. After a bye week, the Royals will take on Aptos on Sept. 8.