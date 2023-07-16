‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Lights Fuse With $235M WW Bow – International Box Office

SUNDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One lit the fuse this weekend with a $235M global start. Of that, $155M is from 70 international box office markets which rep 93% of the offshore footprint (Japan is notably still to come).

Excluding China, where there were strong headwinds from local pics and amid contracted audience interest in Hollywood movies, the overseas debut on the Tom Cruise-starrer is $129.6M. On a like-for-like basis including previews, that’s 15% ahead of Mission: Impossible Fallout which would make this the biggest opening for the franchise when removing the PRC. There, the launch was $25.4M, which is 66% below Fallout which released in what was a different time in the market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

Overall overseas, this is the biggest opening weekend in the M:I franchise in 35 markets including the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, India, Netherlands and Scandinavia.

MORE…

PREVIOUS, SATURDAY UPDATE: Adding another swath of overseas markets on Friday, including the UK, China, Spain, Taiwan and Scandinavia, Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has reached a running international box office cume of $82.1M in 70 markets for $122.4M worldwide through yesterday.

This bodes a full overseas debut in the $150M range, give or take, with a $240M global bow including the domestic projections. It could come in slightly behind that, and either way would be below where we saw it coming into the frame. Anthony has run down some of the reasons for that domestically. The key here for opening weekend purposes is whether there is significant uptick on Saturday around the world for the Tom Cruise-starrer. And it’s important to recall that there is plenty of play ahead with leg-out expected (Japan is still to release next week – admittedly against the headwind of Hayao Miyazaki’s latest), but I’d wager that the trifecta of Mission with Barbie and Oppenheimer on deck, makes for a great cinemagoing opportunity across the board.

Looking more closely at M:I7‘s offshore Friday numbers, the take was $25.8M (the $82.1M running cume includes previews). Ever-the-swing China put M:I 7 in the No. 3 position on opening day Friday, behind strong local competition which is a trend we keep seeing in the PRC; and Mission has been losing screens because of this. The take there on Friday was $7.4M at 10,974 locations. Through Saturday (and not included in the international/global totals above) Dead Reckoning Part One is at an estimated $17.6M, up roughly 42% over Friday, and there’s been no slippage on the Maoyan 9.4 audience score. The ultimate launch will likely hover around $25M in China.

In Korea, a $4.3M Saturday (also not included above) has led to a running cume of $10.6M through today. The Friday-Saturday increase was a fantastic 130%.

Story continues

The hope is that the Christopher McQuarrie-directed seventh installment follows this pattern in other markets with significant bumps on Saturday.

Among Friday openers, the UK led with a No. 1 $2.1M at 717 locations; the cume including paid previews is $7.2M. This is the biggest opening day in the franchise.

India opened at No. 1 on Friday grossing $1.3M at 1,872 locations. The cume including previews is $4.3M.

Taiwan opened on Friday at No. 1 grossing $695K at 101 locations. The cume including previews is $4.7M.

Among other markets, Australia has now grossed $5.9M, ranking No. 1; France’s total is $4.3M through Friday at No. 1; Indonesia rose to $4.1M; Hong Kong is at $3.1M through Friday; the UAE (which is featured in the film) reached $3.5M through Friday with the whole of the Middle East at $9.9M.

Rounding out notable markets through Friday are Germany ($1.9M running cume), Brazil ($1.9) Mexico ($1.8M cume), Netherlands ($1.3M), Malaysia ($1.1M) and Spain ($1.1M).

More to come on Sunday…

PREVIOUS, FRIDAY: Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is off and running overseas with a $39.8M cume through Thursday in 48 international box office markets. This includes Wednesday openings in some markets and a strong paid preview program. With domestic’s Wednesday/Thursday plus previews, that brings the global total on the Tom Cruise-starrer to $$63.6M through yesterday.

The mega well-reviewed Christopher McQuarrie-directed thrillfest is rolling out in 70 offshore markets this week, and adds the UK, China, Spain, Taiwan and Scandinavia today. Note that huge Cruise market Japan is going a week later to sidestep the launch of Hayao Miyazaki’s latest.

Through Thursday, the lead market on the action-packed installment is Korea at $4.4M including previews and in 1st place. Today it jumped by 44% vs yesterday to cume $6.3M so far (the Friday number is not included in the offshore/global totals above).

Also not included above is the China debut of RMB 56.2M ($7.9M) on Friday. In the market, the movie is carrying a franchise-best 9.4 score from audiences on Maoyan, and an 8.3 from critics on Douban vs Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s 8.1.

Elsewhere, and again through Thursday, Ethan Hunt and crew are at No. 1 in France with a $3.1M running cume from 785 cinemas – the Thursday gross was $920K. Australia added $570K on Thursday at 328 locations and ranked No. 1. The cume there including previews is $5.1M.

Mexico opened on Thursday to No. 1 with $660K at 990 cinemas for a $1M cume with previews. Germany also debuted Thursday with a No. 1 of $545K at 630 sites and has cumed $1.2M so far (also including previews).

Other running totals with previews include $2.8M in the UAE (the Middle East is at $7.7M as a region); Brazil with $1.4M; Italy at $660K; Hong Kong with $2.7M; Malaysia at $700K and Netherlands at $1M. The film is No. 1 in all of these markets.

We will have more news through the weekend…

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.