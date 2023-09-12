‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Sets October Digital, Blu-ray Release Date

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is coming to home video in October. The seventh installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise will be released on Digital on Oct. 10, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 31.

Both the digital and physical copies of the film include a bounty of bonus features, including a feature-length audio commentary from co-writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton (no Tom Cruise this time around), a breakdown of McQuarrie and Hamilton’s editing process using the opening submarine sequence as an example, a montage of deleted footage and behind-the-scenes featurettes that delve into the film’s many set pieces.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” opened in July and has grossed $563.7 million at the worldwide box office so far, a significant step down from the $791.7 million grossed by the previous installment “Fallout.” But the story’s not over just yet – the eighth film is already nearly halfway through production as Cruise and McQuarrie planned these next two “Mission” movies as a two-part story. Filming will resume once the strikes conclude.

A Paramount+ streaming release date for “Dead Reckoning Part One” has not yet been announced, but keep in mind “Top Gun: Maverick” didn’t hit streaming until seven months after it opened in theaters.

See the full list of bonus features below.

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton—McQuarrie and Hamilton take viewers through each compelling scene with in-depth commentary.

Abu Dhabi—Explore the exotic filming locations in the desert and at the international airport and discover how each thrilling sequence was shot.

Rome—Take a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling car chase through Italy’s historic capital, as Tom Cruise’s driving skills are pushed to the limit while handcuffed to Hayley Atwell!

Venice—See the breathtaking city of Venice as it’s never been shown on film. Plus, witness the cast’s dedication and commitment to their training as they prepare to get “Mission Ready.”

Freefall—An extended behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest stunts in cinema history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the rigorous training as Tom launches a motorcycle off a cliff.

Speed Flying—Join Tom and the crew as they explain the various training techniques involved in pulling off the dangerous speed flying stunts in the film.

Train—See how the climactic train sequence was captured on film. From building an actual train from scratch to crashing it using practical effects, you don’t want to miss this!

Deleted Shots Montage—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton share some of the breathtaking, never-before-seen footage that didn’t make the final film.

Editorial Featurette: The Sevastopol—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton take viewers through the intense opening scene.

