‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’: First Reactions To Tom Cruise-Starring Film Praise Action & Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise is back in theaters with the latest installment of Mission: Impossible and the initial reactions of the film following its world premiere in Rome are in.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the film alongside Erik Jendresen. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

Journalists that attended the premiere in Italy have taken to social media buzzing about the action flick with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff calling it “another winner for the franchise.”

“Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. The emphasis on capturing things in camera makes a HUGE difference, and you can feel it,” Nemiroff tweeted.

Nemiroff also gave a shoutout to Atwell who “wound up being the MAJOR standout” for her adding, “She can do it all. Action, comedy, a capable hero in many respects while trying to get her sea legs in others. One of the most captivating performances/arcs, and just a hugely enjoyable character to watch.”

Uproxx writer Mike Ryan tweeted his sentiments on the latest installment of Mission: Impossible saying it “works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it).”

Kate Erbland from IndieWire said the film “does the best job yet of recent ‘part 1 of 2!!’ features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis said they “had the absolute best time watching” Mission: Impossible calling it “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next.”

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo called Dead Reckoning Part One “fantastic” and said the story was “dynamite” and “timely.” “Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise,” Lussier added. “It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that.”

Joseph Deckelmeier from Screenrant also praised Atwell saying she “steals every scene she’s in” and adding that “the action had my heart rated elevated.”

