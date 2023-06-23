‘Mission Impossible’ Costar Pom Klementieff Talks About The Most Difficult Tom Cruise Stunt
Pom Klementieff couldn’t stomach Tom Cruise while filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
“I kept telling him to just kick me here,” the actress said in an interview with EW, pointing to her midsection. “I was squeezing abs. ‘You can just go for it. He was like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘But it’s going to help me!’ But he wouldn’t do it.”
More from Deadline
Paramount Lights The Fuse With 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Screening - CineEurope
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': First Reactions To Tom Cruise-Starring Film Praise Action & Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Thank Rome For Helping Pull Off Latest 'Mission: Impossible' As Movie World Premieres
Klementieff plays Paris in the new Mission Impossible, partnered with the main villain, Gabriel, played by Esai Morales. The request for the stomach kick came during her fight with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character.
The actress, who also played Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, says her character is someone who “destroys everything in her path. She’s a rebel, she’s a killer, she’s extremely skilled and quite lonely too.”
Klementieff said her film name is an homage to Leonard Nimoy, who played the Great Paris on the original Mission: Impossible TV show. “When Christopher McQuarrie cast me for the role, he didn’t know which name the character would have,” she says. “It was cool to name me Paris, me being from France, and then they decided that I would speak French because I speak French in real life.”
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters July 12.
Best of Deadline
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Major Film Festivals, Guilds & More
TV Shows Affected By WGA Strike: 1923', 'Metropolis', 'Little Sky', 'The Penguin', 'Daredevil: Born Again' & More - Updated List
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.