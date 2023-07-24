Mission: Impossible 7's box office numbers, analysed

Last summer, Tom Cruise saved cinema with the release of Top Gun: Maverick which flew to an incredible $1.5 billion worldwide.

Hopes were high, then, that his return as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One could be another huge hit that boosted the box office, following the dire performances of The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

But those hopes didn't quite pan out with the US debut for Mission: Impossible 7, which, while it marked a series high, ended up below expectations. And then Barbenheimer hit and Ethan truly faced his toughest test yet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So after two weeks in play, has Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One been a box-office hit or flop? Let's delve into the numbers.

Paramount Pictures

After its second weekend of release, the new Mission: Impossible movie has grossed $118.8 million at the US box office and $252.1 million overseas, giving it a global haul to date of $370.9 million.

It will soon overtake the worldwide tallies of Mission: Impossible III ($399.4 million) and Mission: Impossible ($457.7 million), not adjusted for inflation. But whether it has enough in the tank to challenge the series high of Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($786.6 million) remains to be seen.

The combined release of Barbie and Oppenheimer has had a bigger impact than expected on Mission: Impossible 7, especially because 'Barbenheimer' proved such a record-breaking smash. It led to a franchise-worst week-on-week drop of 64% in the US, with the movie losing IMAX and Premium Large-Format screens to the newbies, hitting its gross.

It's too early to panic though as, historically, Mission: Impossible movies have enjoyed long runs at the box office, while the new movie isn't too far behind Fallout. At the same stage, Fallout was at $124.8 million, only $6 million ahead, and it went on to take $220.2 million.

Paramount

Mission: Impossible movies have also generally been stronger overseas than they have been at the US box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mission: Impossible 7 is tracking ahead of Fallout in a number of markets, and it's just had a strong $7.9 million debut in Japan, 23% ahead of Fallout.

What should play in Dead Reckoning Part One's favour too is its strong reception from both critics and fans. It stands at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, just below Fallout's 97%, and received an A CinemaScore, the same as other summer hits Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Once the Barbenheimer hype dies down, it's likely that the new movie can sustain at the box office. Not only will it regain some of those IMAX and PLF screens in the coming weeks, but there's little major blockbuster competition opening given that The Marvels shifted from July 28 to November 10.

Mission: Impossible 7 has to contend with the likes of The Meg 2 (August 4) and Gran Turismo (August 11), as well as family-friendly offerings like Haunted Mansion (July 28 in US, August 11 in UK). However, none of them are direct competition and shouldn't stop the movie being a box-office draw into August.

Paramount

Whether Mission: Impossible 7 will be able to rebound enough to challenge Fallout as the series' highest-grossing movie is unclear at the moment. Even though it has the capacity to do so, a continued Barbenheimer interest could stop it in its tracks.

Story continues

While the movie was unexpectedly hit by the huge Barbenheimer success, it's still too harsh to call it a box-office flop though. It's already overtaken the likes of The Flash and Indiana Jones 5 to currently rank as the ninth biggest movie of 2023, and the Mission: Impossible series has never been a billion-dollar success.

There is one thing that Mission: Impossible 7 does have in common with those notable disappointments though: a huge budget.

It reportedly had a $290 million budget, not including marketing, which means to make a profit, it'll need to take around $700 million (assuming the industry standard of 2.5 times its budget). It's not guaranteed that the new movie can get there, but there will be hope that it can as it's in a good position despite the second-weekend setback.

Coming weeks will prove just how much of a success we can deem Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out now in cinemas.

You Might Also Like