Mission: Impossible 7 sets unwanted record for the series

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as the iconic superspy Ethan Hunt, who was introduced in Brian De Palma's original 1996 hit Mission: Impossible, adapted from the television show of the same name.

The movie features an ensemble cast that also includes Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff.

Over its opening weekend, Dead Reckoning earned $56.2 million domestically and $80 million over its five-day opening week total.

This five-day number was 3% more thanthe franchise's previous best, 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

However, with box office juggernauts Barbie and Oppenheimer released just a week later, question marks remained over the sustained success of Mission Impossible's latest instalment.

With that said, new data reveals that Mission Impossible 7 suffered the biggest second-weekend box office drop in franchise history. The film saw an estimated 64% drop in gross earnings from its domestic opening weekend after taking $19.5 million domestically.

Mission Impossible 2, the current franchise record holder for a second-weekend drop, saw a 53.3% dip in box office revenue during its theatrical run in 2000.

It comes as both Barbie and Oppenheimer opened to great success in cinemas, with Oppenheimer specifically pulling Mission Impossible off premium format screens (IMAX) because of an exhibitor agreement with director Christopher Nolan.

Barbie, in particular, achieved the best preview numbers of the year, grossing $22.3 million in Thursday previews, whilst over the weekend it has since earned $337 million globally. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer also had a successful preview night, grossing $10.5 million at 3,150 cinemas, with its opening weekend figures currently standing at $174.2 million globally.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie and Oppenheimer are out in cinemas now.

