‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set To Restart Filming In September After Coronavirus Hiatus

Mission: Impossible 7 is preparing to leap back into action again in September after the Paramount feature was forced to radically change its shooting plans in February because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday following the publication of British Film Commission safety protocols, first assistant director Tommy Gormley said he was “convinced” that the Tom Cruise franchise can get back to work again in the next three months and be wrapped by May 2021.

“We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days from shooting in Venice — we were right at the epicenter when it all kicked off — so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting,” Gormley told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this.”

Gormley added that the British Film Commission guidelines are “excellent” and was extremely bullish about the return to production on the Christopher McQuarrie-directed movie. He said it would not be without significant challenges given the scale of the shoot, its multiple locations, and “giant” crew, but added that it will be possible if “we break down all the procedures very carefully.”

“We have to get back to work for every person in the film industry, tens of thousands of us, we have to get back to work. We have to do it safely and protect our colleagues, but it is definitely possible and we’re working flat out to make it happen,” Gormley said.

