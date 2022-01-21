‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Moves Again, to 2023, as Paramount Pushes Back More Titles

An exhibition source has informed IndieWire that theaters were updated on Paramount’s theatrical release schedule today — and that includes moving “Mission: Impossible 7” for the fifth time. The espionage action tentpole starring Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie will now be released theatrically on July 14, 2023.

That also means that the forthcoming “Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set for release on July 7, 2023, has now moved into the following year, with a release planned for June 28, 2024.

When reached for comment, a Paramount representative confirmed changes to the “Mission: Impossible” release strategy. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

Principal photography on the seventh movie was repeatedly halted by the pandemic but eventually wrapped in September of 2021.

The seventh installment of the $3.5-billion-dollar franchise was last slated to be released on September 30, 2022, after previously being scheduled for July 23, 2021; November 19, 2021; and May 27, 2022. Previous date shake-ups were attributed to the pandemic as the distributor continues to grapple with the ongoing Covid crisis hurting theaters right now.

Other changes, while not confirmed by Paramount, include the upcoming untitled “A Quiet Place 3,” to be directed by “Pig” filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. That sequel will now open on September 22, 2023, off a planned release date of March 31, 2023. Director Steven Caple Jr.’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which wrapped filming in October of last year, is now set for a July 28 release in 2024. It was previously set for July 7.

Below, see the theatrical release schedule updates shared with IndieWire below. When reached for comment by IndieWire, Paramount representatives declined to confirm changes unrelated to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

“Under the Boardwalk”

Previously set for September 22, 2022, is now unset.

“Blazing Samurai”

Previously unset, now set for July 22, 2022.

“Secret Headquarters”

Previously set for August 12, 2022. Now set for August 5, 2022.

“Mission: Impossible 7”

Previously set for September 30, 2022. Now set for July 14, 2023.

Untitled “A Quiet Place 3”

Previously set for March 31, 2023. Now set for September 22, 2023.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Previously set for June 9, 2023. Now set for July 19, 2024.

“Mission: Impossible 8”

Previously set for July 7, 2023. Now set for July 28, 2024.

Tom Brueggemann contributed reporting.

