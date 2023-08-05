Mission: Impossible 7 key scene was filmed in Tom Cruise's garage

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise gave up his own garage for an intense day of shooting, it's been revealed.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who first joined the franchise with 2015's Rogue Nation, shared this anecdote during a recent appearance on The Empire Spoiler Special Film Podcast

McQuarrie recalled he faced a challenge with how to present Marie (Mariela Garriga)'s backstory in the movie, with test screening audiences failing to understand her storyline.

Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

Related: Mission: Impossible 7 was never going to have a cliffhanger ending

"That entire [mission briefing] scene came together in the course of a week and was shot in a day," he explained. "Except for the inserts, which we shot in Tom's garage in Florida because there was a missing element.

"First, we raced to shoot the inserts and anything you race to shoot just looks like shit. It was the longest day on the movie, it was the last day on the movie. I realised when putting the scene together that I had the key, I had Ilsa, I had the bounty hunters, and we had been struggling with what those flashbacks to Marie meant.

"I was in the editing room. I cut in the Marie footage and went, '30 years ago you were given a choice.' I just laid it out. Stop trying to ask the audience to figure it out and just effing tell them, they want to know."

Paramount

Related: Mission: Impossible 7 sets new record with box office debut

The filmmaker then added he phoned Cruise and confessed to mucking up the sequence – telling him that they'd need to add a mugshot to keep the audience gripped by the storyline.

"That triggered – once I was shooting one photograph, well, might as well reshoot them all," he added.

"So we brought a desk and some flooring and that bag and some photos and a gun, all the basic props, and went to Tom's garage in Florida. We had a splinter crew go and reshot everything."

Paramount

McQuarrie previously revealed that a 'cold open' scene featuring a digitally de-aged version of Cruise's character Ethan Hunt was considered, but they decided not to go ahead with it because the director thought it would be too distracting.

Story continues

He added that when the scene was seriously being considered, there had even been talk of trying to cast Julia Roberts to play a digitally de-aged love interest for Ethan.

"I got the bill for de-ageing those people before their salaries were even factored into it," he further explained.

"And if you put two of them in a shot together, or three of them in a shot together, it would have been as expensive as the train by the time we were done."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out now in cinemas.

You Might Also Like