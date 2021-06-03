‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Filming Halted After Positive Coronavirus Test

Production on “Mission: Impossible 7” has shut down after a positive coronavirus test.

A spokesperson for the production confirmed work on the project will be stalled until June 14.

More from Variety

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” reads the statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news of the shutdown.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.