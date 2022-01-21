‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Pushed Back a Year to 2023 and 2024

“Mission: Impossible 7” and “8” have been pushed back a year to 2023 and 2024, Paramount Pictures announced on Friday.

“Mission: Impossible 7” which was previously dated for Sept. 30, 2022, will now be released on July 14, 2023 “Mission: Impossible 8” which was previously dated for July 7, 2023, will now be released on June 28, 2024.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Paramount Pictures and Skydance said in a statement.

Production on the back-to-back sequels began in 2020.

