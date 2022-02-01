Mission Cyber Group Joins ePS NDVSB eMarketplace to Support Minority-, Women-, and Veteran-Owned Businesses

Company Celebrates Diversity by Supporting 1,500+ Corporate eMarketplace Members and Furthering NDVSB’s Overall Programs

National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) marketplace

A leading provider of eMarketplace solutions, which is helping connect both federal and private organizations with diverse businesses.
A leading provider of eMarketplace solutions, which is helping connect both federal and private organizations with diverse businesses.

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cyber Group (MCG), the premier cyber security advisory experts, announced today that the company has joined the National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) marketplace, powered by ePS, a leading provider of eMarketplace solutions, which is helping connect both federal and private organizations with diverse businesses. As a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), MCG can now better provide practical and strategic security consulting services to corporations committed to partnering with minority- and veteran-owned businesses.

NDVSB eMarketplace is all-inclusive, “one size does not fit all” technology platform that aligns suppliers with corporate buyers. Through a partnership with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), ePS makes the marketplace available at no cost to all NMSDC members. “This value provides access to our corporate buying originations who want to increase diversity spend for their supplier diversity programs with MBEs,” said Icy Williams, Director of MBE Services at NMSDC.

With its NMSDC certification, Mission Cyber Group gained access to the NDVSB eMarketplace and NMSDC’s 1500 corporate members and will be a part of both the nationwide eMarketplace and the federal version, which NDVSB makes available to all federal organizations for their first stop when searching for services.

Part of that federal program includes the Air Force First Look program, which ePS-NDVSB is currently rolling out to bases. The First Look program makes it easier for installation government purchase card-holders to do business with local communities surrounding Air Force bases, within a radius of 50 miles, as well as regional and state suppliers.

With the First Look Program, the Air Force aims “to support our local communities and the jobs right outside our gates before we look elsewhere,” said Major Gen. Cameron Holt, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. They plan to bring $1.8 billion back to local communities around installations through the program.

That’s not all the NDVSB has been up to lately, though. In January, ePS announced the launch of a private, stand-alone Supplier Diversity eMarketplace for Greylock Federal Credit Union in Massachusetts. The new marketplace provides another avenue for Greylock to increase supplier relationships with minority-, women-, and veteran-owned as well as local, small businesses. It’s another in a long string of initiatives that the NDVSB has put into place to support diverse businesses and communities.

“Diversity is an important part of America’s DNA, and an organization that aims to gather and support diverse and veteran-owned businesses like the NDVSB, is one that deserves to be lauded,” said David Fizer, Managing Partner with Mission Cyber Group. “We are committed to increasing visibility and helping other diverse businesses find and join the marketplace. This benefits businesses looking to meet diversity spending goals and all of us seeking to create a more equitable and prosperous America.”

If you are a diverse, small business supplier and you’d like to get involved, please reach out to sbpartners@eprosvcs.com. If you’re an NMSDC Corporate Member and want to learn more about the NMSDC eMarketplace options, please contact NMSDC@eprosvcs.com.

About Mission Cyber Group

The Mission Cyber Group is a highly-educated team of cybersecurity experts with a deep understanding of today’s frameworks and protocols. With decades of government and industry experience, the company continues to provide cyber leadership with strategic advice and practical assistance in policy and procedure development, regulatory affairs, and asset sourcing from conception to successful project completion. For more information, please visit https://missioncybergroup.com.

