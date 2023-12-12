Missing woman most likely ‘entered water’ in park, police say

Photograph: Family Handout/PA

A missing woman whose possessions were found in a riverside park in Norfolk last Friday is most likely to have “entered the water”, police said.

Gaynor Lord, a mother of three, was last seen in the afternoon as she left work early from Norwich city centre.

Several hours later, the 55-year-old’s belongings were found in Wensum Park which is about 1.5 miles away from her workplace.

Lord’s clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery were discovered at various locations in the park. Her coat was found in the River Wensum in the park.

Police managed to identify the items as Lord’s using an ID in her bag and when they visited her home they discovered she had not returned.

They said her disappearance was “out of character” and Wensum Park has been closed since Saturday.

Norwich policing commander, Superintendent Wes Hornigold, told ITV: “Gaynor left work early and didn’t take her normal route home.

“We haven’t been able to establish why she left early and her disappearance is out of character so we are naturally concerned for her welfare.

“There’s no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm and while we have a number of inquiries ongoing, given where her clothing was found and other items, there is a real possibility she has entered the water.

“We’ve been liaising with the National Crime Agency (NCA) who have given advice around specialist underwater dive teams and we’re seeking assistance from forces with this capability.”

Lord worked as a retail assistant for Bullards Gin at Jarrolds department store in Norwich.

She finished work at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon, despite not being due to leave until 4pm.

CCTV cameras captured her leaving the store on Bedford Street and she was last seen on London Street walking towards Norwich Cathedral.

Lord’s possessions were found in the park at 8.10pm and it was established that she was missing.

Lord was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-colour coat over the top with a scarf.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, and has a blond shoulder-length bob.