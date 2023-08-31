Missing woman last seen walking up University Avenue, Charlottetown police say

Summer Kneebone is described as five feet tall and 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair which she sometimes colours. (Submitted - image credit)

Charlottetown police say an image of 27-year-old Summer Kneebone walking up University Avenue was captured on video on the day of her disappearance.

The missing woman was recorded in front of the Credit Union on Monday, Aug. 7 at 6:49 p.m. AT, police said. She was heading northward with someone known to be an acquaintance of hers.

Det.-Sgt. Darren MacDougall said on Thursday that police have spoken with that individual, and have no concerns about them.

The person told officers they lost sight of Kneebone after the pair split up north of the Credit Union, with the young woman turning left toward the Value Village area.

MacDougall said police have now been looking at footage taken around that location.

Summer Kneebone was last seen wearing a denim jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

"We contacted businesses in that general area to obtain video from them.... Purging is an issue with video so I would encourage that if we don't knock on your door and you catch something here, I would encourage you to ... preserve your video, if possible," he said.

"My ask is for people, businesses in that general area, if they can and have video ... to contact us."

Kneebone's previous last known sighting was earlier that same day near Kings Square on Charlottetown's Kent Street.

Police said they've been able to establish that the last time she used her phone was later that evening.

MacDougall said they're working with social media companies to get more information about Kneebone's use of those platforms in the hours and days after she was last seen.

"You're dealing with massive corporations, so there's slight delays there," he said. "But it is what it is."

Police are currently not considering a ground search and rescue operation in the area, MacDougall said, but officers have been on site searching for any leads.

"We are constantly searching," he said.

Kneebone is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, which she sometimes colours.