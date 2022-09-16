Missing woman found dead under debris after mudslide strikes, California cops say

A 62-year-old woman’s body was found buried under several feet of debris days after a mudslide tore through California communities, authorities said.

Doris Jagiello was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, in Forest Falls following a rainstorm that caused mudslides in San Bernardino County, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 15.

Search teams found Jagiello’s body under mud, rocks and debris, three days after she went missing, authorities said.

The mudslide, which brought boulders and debris racing downhill, struck Jagiello’s property, the sheriff’s office said.

“While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff’s Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process,” the sheriff’s office said.

A video shared with the San Diego National Weather Service from a homeowner in Forest Falls shows a flash flood rushing in front of their home.

The home owner in Forest Falls of this video and family are ok, they wanted to share to demonstrate the power of flash floods/post wildfire debris flows that occurred Monday 230 pm and NWS flash flood warnings on WEA - there was home and vehicle damage as they sheltered in place pic.twitter.com/QWczxn5Bb2 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 15, 2022

Forest Falls was ordered to shelter in place as the storm struck the area on Monday, the Yucaipa Police Department said in a tweet, and the order ended the following day.

Forest Falls is about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

