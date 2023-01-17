Missing woman drove her car into icy lake after she was allegedly raped by colleague

Hannah Warren

A missing woman drowned after driving into an icy lake a year after she was allegedly raped by a work colleague, an inquest heard.

Hannah Warren, 28, crashed her Mini Cooper into a harbour on February 4 2016 after driving 200 miles from her London home to Port Talbot in South Wales.

The inquest in Swansea heard how the day before her death, her partner had reported her as missing to the Metropolitan Police.

She had managed to free herself from the submerged vehicle and swim to nearby rocks but she tragically fell back into the icy water and drowned, jurors at the inquest heard.

During the hearing on Tuesday, her mother Jane Barnes said her daughter, who worked for an office design company in London and whom she described as a "very sociable party person", had been raped by a work colleague in February 2015 - almost exactly a year to the day before she died.

Hannah Warren was described by her mother at the inquest as a 'very sociable party person'

She said: "Hannah was raped by a colleague at work but I didn't know about it until after she had died. She had told her younger brother James and it was James who told me.

“She had been having counselling but I didn't know until I saw some notes on her iPad which were synced with her mobile phone which talked about the rape. I found one box of antidepressants dated 2014 and only one tablet had been taken out.

"She never spoke to me about it but in 2015 Hannah's personality did change. Every time I would make arrangements to meet her there would always be an excuse.

“There always seemed to be a reason that we couldn't meet up.

Police 'should have acted sooner'

Ms Barnes said the Metropolitan Police should have acted sooner after she was reported as acting "irrationally."

A previous hearing was told her family lodged an official complaint with police watchdog the IOPC regarding the force's handling of the case.

Dr Ryk James, the Home Office pathologist, said Hannah died as a result of drowning.

Coroner Edward Ramsay said the jury would have to decide whether the Metropolitan Police could have done more to protect Hannah.

He said it was "central to the case" for the jury to consider whether or not more could have been done by the Metropolitan Police service in response to the concerns raised about her welfare.

The hearing, expected to last 10 days, continues.

The Metropolitan Police declined to comment.