Missing woman, 32, last seen Tuesday morning in south Kansas City

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Ebony Heaton, 32, who was last seen Tuesday in Kansas City.

Police say Heaton has medical conditions that require attention.

She’s about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, police said.

Anyone who sees Heaton or knows where she might be is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5220.