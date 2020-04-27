Missing New Westminster woman found dead, police say

More than two months after she went missing, 44-year-old Nirla Sharma has been found dead, New Westminster police say.

Police said they were alerted on Sunday to a report of a body on the shoreline of the Fraser River on the border of New Westminster and Burnaby.

Sharma was last seen by her family inside her New Westminster home on Feb. 23. Video surveillance released by police appeared to show Sharma walking alone in the Queensborough Landing business area at 3:27 a.m. PT on Feb. 24.

More to come.