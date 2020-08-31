Missing: The view (finder) from Norris Arm Lookout

Police are on the hunt for a missing viewer and podium that for the last 17 years have been providing a panoramic view from the Norris Arm Lookout.

The equipment, valued at $5,400, was taken sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, according to the RCMP.

Sheldon Kirby, chair of the Norris Arm Heritage Society — which helped raise the money to buy the item back in 2003 — said it isn't an easy item to just slip away with.

"It would take one very strong person to remove it. It's very strange because the deck it was mounted on was not damaged.… They never even scraped up the platform, so they did a good job," he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"They left us with two washers, I think, and one bolt."

Kirby said repairs were planned for the equipment, and that's why employees initially didn't realize it was missing; they thought it was just in the shop.

He said the society's plan is to replace it, and they have contacted their insurance company. If that falls through, more fundraising is in their future.

"It's not something that we can just dig into our coffers and replace it tomorrow," Kirby said.

Submitted by Bernice Walker More

He said the group has checked with nearby scrapyards, because that's the only reason Kirby can think of when it comes to why someone would steal it.

"If you're not going to start your own tourist site, well, it's kinda totally useless. I don't know who would want one in their backyard," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewisporte RCMP or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Kirby said he just wants it back at its rightful spot.

"We'll gladly go pick it up, no questions asked," he said.

