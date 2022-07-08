He was missing for two months. Coroners say a plastic shredder was responsible for his death.

Chalmers Rogland and Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
·2 min read

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 20-year-old man reported missing two months ago fell into a plastic shredder at the recycling plant where he worked, a South Carolina coroner said.

Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon, who went by the name Alex, was reported missing in early May from the Industrial Recycling and Recovery Inc. recycling plant in Greer where his father is a supervisor.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Gordon apparently fell into the plastic shredder where he was working May 5.

Clevenger said in a news release Wednesday that the machine at the recycling plant was inspected four times, first by Gordon's father. The material was found during the third search, which included a cadaver dog, he wrote.

He said the sample's DNA fit with that of Gordon's parents, WSB-TV reported.

"What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine," he wrote, according to WYFF-TV.

Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon

Workplace fatalities: 25 most dangerous jobs in America

Workplace injuries: Injuries among some Amazon drivers spiked sharply in 2021, new report says

Partial remains of a Greer man have been identified in a machine in a Spartanburg County plant, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.The machine was a plastic materials shredder that is utilized for recycling. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon, 20, was reported missing on May 5. Clevenger confirmed Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. at 3100 Green Road in Greer was the site involved in the investigation.
Partial remains of a Greer man have been identified in a machine in a Spartanburg County plant, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.The machine was a plastic materials shredder that is utilized for recycling. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon, 20, was reported missing on May 5. Clevenger confirmed Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. at 3100 Green Road in Greer was the site involved in the investigation.

The remains that were found included about 2 ounces of blood, Clevenger said. He also said sheriff's deputies were told that about 30 tons of plastic "had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine."

OSHA opened an investigation June 16 because the incident happened in the workplace, according to Lesia Kudelka, Communications Director and Ombudsman for the South Carolina Department of Labor, License and Registration (SCDLLR).

The Sheriff's Office has an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo of the Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning. The Sheriff's Office would not comment on the nature of the death and did not say if it was being investigated as an accidental death or a homicide, the Herald-Journal reported.

The Coroner's Office closed its missing person investigation Wednesday night.

Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon

Duncan's father declined to comment on his son's death when contacted via Facebook, but, but his mother, Jaime Renee Dill, said he was an awesome gamer and loved "Call of Duty."

"He was single but was all about his family. He has three older brothers and one younger sister," Dill said. "He loved bowling and four-wheeling. He was a goofball. He loved his gummy bears."

The machine where Gordon's remains were found is a plastic materials shredder common in recycling, said Clevenger.

The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC missing man fell into plastic shredder at recycling plant: coroner

