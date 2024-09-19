Missing the trip to Death Valley? Here’s how to watch NC State vs Clemson

N.C. State heads to No. 21 Clemson on Saturday for its ACC opener, and it’ll be led by a true freshman in the backfield.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren announced on Monday quarterback CJ Bailey would start in place of graduate student Grayson McCall, who left the previous game with an undisclosed injury. Bailey replaced McCall – who is expected to return this season — and will start in his place until the grad transfer has been cleared.

The trip to Clemson, South Carolina, will be Bailey’s first collegiate start.

“I think he’s ready. I think he’s very mature for his age,” said Davin Vann, N.C. State defensive end and team captain. “He takes things very serious, and he pays attention a lot... We just have the utmost confidence in him to go get it done.”

“Honestly, CJ is a guy,” linebacker Devon Betty added. “I know he’s young, but he’s a guy. He’s confident, and we love that about him. Like I told him last week when he got his first start, I’m like, ‘Bro, don’t think about nothing. Do what you do best. Do what got you here, and we got the rest on defense.’”

The Wolfpack has shown glimpses of the kind of team it can be, but it hasn’t put all the pieces together for a complete game. After struggling in its first two games at home and its rough second half against Tennessee, the team hopes this is the week.

“We’re looking at this game to just find our identity as a team, because we really don’t know who we are yet fully,” said safety Devon Marshall. “We’ve been in the dogfight every game, so we’re just looking for this game and trying to just find a spark.”

Kickoff time + TV channel for NC State’s Week 3 game

The game is set for noon on ABC.

Streaming options for Wolfpack, Tigers matchup

ABC is available on fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and DIRECTV Stream.

NC State vs Clemson game and TV info

Teams: N.C. State Wolfpack (2-1) vs No. 21 Clemson Tigers (1-1)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: Noon

TV: ABC

Stream: fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, SlingTV, ESPN 3, DIRECTV Stream

Betting line: Clemson originally opened at an 8.5-point favorite over N.C. State, according to most U.S. sports books, but that has climbed to 20.5 points.

Series history: Clemson leads the all-time series 60-30. The programs are 2-2 in the last four meetings, and N.C. State has won two of the last three. The Tigers, however, won nine of the past 11 and have not lost at home to the Wolfpack since 2002.