‘It’s been like missing a tooth’ – football fans react on return to stadiums

By Andy Hampson, PA
·4 min read

Supporters spoke of their delight as English football took its first steps towards the return of crowds on Wednesday.

With national lockdown having ended and the country returning to regional restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus, six English Football League clubs were able to open their turnstiles to a limited number of fans.

All were in tier two, meaning that up to 2,000 socially-distanced, mask-wearing supporters could attend, although most clubs were operating at a smaller number for this first occasion.

“I am absolutely delighted,” said Wycombe fan Jeff Harvey, whose side were hosting Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship. “It’s not a great night for it but we won’t let that spoil anything.”

Harvey, 79, has been watching the Chairboys for more than 25 years but, having not attended a game since March, has not seen them play live since their historic promotion last season.

He said: “The first thing I noticed was the new floodlights. They’re much better! They needed them after getting into the Championship.”

Clubs were allowed to admit up to 2,000 fans
Clubs were allowed to admit up to 2,000 fans (John Walton/PA)

His pleasure was echoed by fellow fan John Jones, 81, of Little Kingshill.

“I am delighted to be able to come,” he said. “It is just what we need. Life hasn’t been the same without it. I just wish more could come.”

Luton fan Clive Stallwood, who managed to get a ticket for the Hatters’ Championship clash with Norwich, was in a similar mood.

Wycome fan John Jones (left) was pleased to be able to watch his side live again
Wycome fan John Jones, left, was pleased to be able to watch his side live again (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’ll explain it as a football cliche – I’m over the moon,” said the 61-year-old from Bedfordshire. “It is fantastic. It has been too long.

“I have been coming to football for 50 years and Luton for 45 and every other Saturday it has been like missing a tooth. I did miss going to the pub before the game but you can’t have it all!”

The clubs have used their own methods to determine who should be admitted, with balloting systems and priority given to season-ticket holders.

Some of those fortunate enough to get in did spare thoughts for those who missed out.

Nigel Browne, 65, a Cambridge supporter of 54 years said ahead of his side’s League Two clash with Mansfield: “It isn’t the same with only 2,000 fans but it is a step in the right direction.

“I will look forward to the time when everyone can come back. There needs to be an atmosphere.”

Despite the lack of numbers, Shrewsbury fan Paul Williams thought the atmosphere at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the visit of Accrington was good.

It was a first home match for new manager Steve Cotterill following the sacking of Sam Ricketts last week.

“He got a warm welcome but he may soon realise he’s got his work cut out,” said the 50-year-old. “Sam Ricketts might have been getting some stick if he still was here.

“It’s lovely to be be back. There’s only 2,000 but there’s still a bit of an atmosphere and I’m sure that helps the players.”

The first game to welcome back supporters was the 7pm kick-off between Carlisle and Salford in League Two.

Shrewsbury fan Paul Williams attended the game against Accrington with his mother and two sons
Shrewsbury fan Paul Williams attended the game against Accrington with his mother and two sons (Nick Potts/PA)

The 16,000-capacity Brunton Park, which hosted 1,000 fans at a pilot event in September, comfortably housed 2,000 supporters around three sides of the pitch, both standing and seated.

They were also rewarded with the first goal of the night as Lewis Alessandra raised the decibel levels with a sweet strike after 33 minutes.

The other game to welcome back fans on Wednesday was the League One encounter between Charlton and MK Dons.

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James agrees to two-year extension with Lakers

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $85 million contract extension.

  • Evander Kane really wants to fight Jake or Logan Paul

    The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.

  • All 4 Broncos QBs fined for not wearing masks

    The COVID-19 protocol violations forced the Broncos to play Sunday's game without a quarterback.

  • 'I'd rather be in Toronto': Raptors coach Nick Nurse on challenge of playing in Tampa

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.

  • NBA's reported opening-night schedule features Nets-Warriors, Lakers-Clippers

    The NBA has scheduled a blockbuster opening-night slate for the 2020-21 season.

  • Sexual assault lawsuit against Antonio Brown won't go to trial until December 2021

    The trial for the civil suit against Antonio Brown was initially set for December 2020, but has been delayed until December 2021.

  • How an MLB relief pitcher found himself in the middle of the latest White House mask drama

    Pitcher Sean Gilmartin, who was on the Rays in 2020, visited his wife Kayleigh McEnany at work and caused a stir.

  • President Donald Trump to give Presidential Medal of Freedom to ex-Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz

    Holtz has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why big names could join the free agent pool Wednesday

    Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.

  • WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the first gay wrestling superstar, dies at 79

    Pat Patterson was the first wrestler to hold the Intercontinental title.

  • Errol Spence Jr. survived his toughest challenge — now the real work begins

    The IBF-WBC welterweight champion has a new perspective on life after nearly dying in a car accident.

  • Ravens put on a clinic in poor clock management at end of half, don't get any points

    The Ravens had first-and-goal with more than a minute to go. The clock ran out on them.

  • NFL says it won’t 'cut in line' to get COVID vaccine for players and personnel

    Commissioner Roger Goodell also said that the league still isn't planning on a single-site playoff bubble right now.

  • Posted Up - Jrue & Lauren Holiday on making a new home in Milwaukee

    The new Milwaukee Bucks guard and former U.S. Women’s National Team member joined Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes to discuss their recent whirlwind of the last few weeks - from Jrue’s trade, to having their second baby, to settling into their potential new long-term home. Jrue and Lauren joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Tonal, the perfect solution for anyone looking for in-home strength training equipment and access to personal training for more effective workouts. Check out more at Tonal.com.

  • Jim Schwartz not sure how DK Metcalf was insulted by Calvin Johnson comparison

    Jim Schwartz was baffled by DK Metcalf's reaction to being compared to one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

  • Former Bucs lineman Chris Hovan faces DUI, child neglect charges after blowing 0.31 with kid in car

    Chris Hovan reportedly blew a 0.31, which is three times the legal limit.

  • Nurse says a positive attitude around living and playing in Tampa is key

    When Nick Nurse coached Derby of the British Basketball League back in the early 1990s, the team could only afford to book the Moorways Centre practice hall two nights a week.Nurse and his team would arrive for a 7 p.m. start just as the badminton players on the floor before them were taking their last swings and removing the nets. Nurse is used to adjusting to different set-ups, making a dozen career stops in the U.S. and abroad before finally settling into his first NBA job in Toronto.On Monday, Nurse and the Raptors moved into their temporary home away from home in Tampa, Fla., another push pin on Nurse's basketball travel map. "Just another stop along the coaching journey for me. Just another place to live, another city, another thing going on," Nurse said on a Zoom call on Wednesday.Due to Canada's travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raptors are playing their "home" games at Amalie Arena, normally home to the NHL's Lightning, and are setting up a practice facility in a downtown hotel. Nurse conjured memories of Derby when asked about the worst place he's ever practised.  "There’s been some other good doozies in there," he laughed. "I always say just get me to a practice floor and to the games and we’ll be happy."It's key, Nurse said, that the players and staff fully buy in to their temporary Tampa home, rather than dwell on the fact they're not playing out of Scotiabank Arena."You guys know I’m not shy about telling you guys how much I love being in Toronto, it's our city and it's our team and our organization — there's a lot of unsettling feelings about having to leave, to be honest. It's not easy, right?" Nurse said."I can only say this: I know I'd rather be in Toronto, but I'm not. And now I'm going to make the best of it here . . . we're going to do our best to focus in on just becoming the best basketball team we can become. And we do that by starting with accepting, here's where we are. Put a smile on our face, get out on the right side of the bed, positive attitude and go to work."The uncommon cloud hanging over this season is the threat of the global pandemic, which has wreaked havoc with pro leagues, particularly the NFL. NBA teams are currently limited to individual sessions with one coach and one player per basket. Players and coaches are being tested daily, and teams can begin holding group workouts on Sunday, just five days before the pre-season tips off.The league's health and safety protocols mandate it could take as long as 12 days for a player to return to action after a positive test.  While there were no positive tests in the NBA's "bubble" at Walt Disney World near Orlando, there was also no travel involved, and movement was limited.It's "critically important" that players follow the rules, Nurse said."The responsibility falls on each of us individually, to make sure we're following all the protocols. I hope that everybody has their own health and safety and the health and safety of their family first and foremost as they're moving around their day," he said. "It does place an extra layer of importance or priority that's different than a normal season, but we're certainly not in a normal season or in normal times, so we're all going to have to be very vigilant on this aspect."Two unnamed Golden State Warriors players recently tested positive for COVID-19. Raptors guard Norman Powell said, with the difficulty controlling players' environments, there's bound to be more.The NFL has been ravaged by COVID-19, with dozens of players testing positive, forcing schedule adjustments"I think those things are gonna happen throughout the season. You've just got to handle them as they come just like football players got some positive tests," Powell said. "You've got to have protocols and regulations in order to stop the spread and make sure those players are safe and are quarantined and can get over those symptoms and be back healthy and get back to playing as fast as possible."Florida has been a coronavirus hotbed for months, and Tuesday surpassed one million cases. Powell said if he learned anything in the months spent in the NBA's bubble, it's "be ready for anything.""In these times, stuff is just out of whack. So you've just got to be prepared for the unexpected," Powell said. "People keep asking me, 'Where are you staying? What's going on? What's around you?' And I have no idea. So trying to figure the whole city out, where to go, even what to do in terms of just being able to walk on the beach or whatever. Especially the rules and laws here with COVID."The Raptors open their three-game preseason schedule with two games in Charlotte, Dec. 12 and 14. They face Miami in their first "home" game on Dec. 18. The season tips off Dec. 22. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • In rare Wednesday afternoon game, Robert Griffin III throws a pick six to the Steelers

    RG3 was back as a starter, in a very unusual scenario.

  • The redemption of LaMelo Ball from 'overrated' to No. 3 NBA draft pick

    His path has been somewhat of a redemptive one. He has a lot to prove. We’ve yet to see how he fares when lacing them up with the best in the world.