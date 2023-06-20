Missing Titanic submersible latest: Pakistani father and son on board expedition

Shahzada Dawood , 48, is thought to be aboard the missing submarine Titan along with his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19

A Pakistani father and son were on board the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic, relatives have said.

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were both on the 21ft vessel when it set off on Sunday morning for what should have been an eight-hour trip.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time. The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members,” said a statement released by the pair’s family.

British billionaire Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet are also thought to be on board OceanGate’s Titan submersible which has an estimated 96 hours of oxygen reserves.

A rescue mission involving the US Coast Guard is under way.

08:33 AM BST

Pictured: The last sighting of the Titan submersible

The last sighting of Titan submersible - OceanGate/OceanGate

08:24 AM BST

'I'm optimistic', says former passenger of sub

A writer who took the Titanic submersible trip last year said he feels “optimistic” for the missing OceanGate craft.

Mike Reiss told BBC Breakfast communication was also lost during his dive down to the Titanic.

Mr Reiss said: “I’m optimistic just because I know the logistics of it. And I know really again, how vast the ocean is, and how very tiny the craft is.

He added: “So the idea is, if it’s down at the bottom, I don’t know how anyone’s going to be able to access it, much less bring it back up.

“There is a hope that it’s at, or near, the surface.

“I did three separate dives. I did one dive to the Titanic and two more off the coast of New York.

“Every time they lost communication and again, this is not a shoddy ship or anything.”

08:22 AM BST

Expert 'very worried about the souls' on board craft

An expert on the history of the Titanic has said he is “very worried about the souls” on board the missing submersible.

Tim Maltin, an author, historian and TV presenter said the tourists were in a difficult situation.

Mr Maltin said on BBC Breakfast: “If it’s near the Titanic it would be easier to find, but the problem is of course you can’t do a ship-to-ship transfer even, the pressure is absolutely intense.

“It’s nearly two miles miles down, it’s pitch black.

“So I also am very, very worried about the souls who are on board.”

He added: “I think they’re quite brave people who have been down there, but equally they know the risks but no one expects it to go wrong on your dive.”

08:16 AM BST

British billionaire Hamish Harding on board

A British billionaire adventurer is among five people on board a submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

Hamish Harding, who runs an aviation company, was on the 21ft vessel when it set off on Sunday morning for what should have been an eight-hour trip to the bottom of the Atlantic.

Former French navy commander Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate founder Stockton Rush are also feared to be on board, according to several reports.

A rescue mission involving the US Coast Guard and an aircraft that can detect underwater vessels was under way on Monday as rescuers raced to reach the group before their oxygen supplies were exhausted.

08:05 AM BST

'This is not a rational decision'

Mr Hunchak said US officials have indicated they would prefer to use a New York-based vessel capable only capable of exploring 3,000m below water, where as Magellan’s can plunge depths of up to 5,000 metres.

He described Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a Frenchman reported to be among those on the submersible, as a “personal mentor” to me said the hold up was “painful” as there remained a chance of survival.

He told The Telegraph: “We have British, French and US citizens on board and every minute here counts. This is not a rational decision, this is the only asset we have with a winch and the guys are experts in this area. The more help we can get the better and denying us means you are giving up on every option you have to save lives.”

Mr Hunchak said he was hopeful the seven strong team would be able to fly out to join the mission later on Tuesday.

08:03 AM BST

ROV blocked from joining rescue mission, Telegraph understands

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) capable of winching the stricken submersible out of the Atlantic has been blocked from joining the rescue mission by the US government, The Telegraph understands.



Guernsey-based firm Magellan Limited, a deepwater specialist firm which produced the first full-sized digital scan of the Titanic last summer, has been waiting to leave an airport in the Channel Islands since 7pm last night.



Bretton Hunchak, former President of RMS Titanic, Inc, which collaborated with Magellan, says the company has essential equipment and expertise to help locate OceanGate’s Titan submersible that went missing on a dive to wreck of the luxury passenger liner which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on 15 April 1912.



But despite receiving clearance from the Ministry of Defence to leave UK airspace, the American government has allegedly yet to authorise the team’s request to join rescuers 435 miles (700km) south of St John’s, Newfoundland.