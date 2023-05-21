Missing teen staying at Peculiar group home believed to be running away: Belton police

Belton police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who they believe ran away Sunday morning.

Qua Na Big Spring, 17, was last seen leaving a group home in Peculiar, the Belton Missouri Police Department wrote in a news release.

Qua Na is Native American and stands at about 5-feet-4-inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

She left the group home where she lives sometime between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The home is in the 600 block of B Street.

The teen was carrying a purple backpack when she left, police said, adding that she might be in the Grandview area, near 140th Street and Botts Road.

“Qua Na takes medication daily and needs to be located,” police wrote.

Anyone who know where Qua Na might be is asked to call Belton police at 816-331-1500 or 911. No other information was immediately available.