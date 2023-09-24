Missing teen on hike without phone found waving for help on ridge, Hawaii rescuers say

A rescue helicopter spotted a missing teen hiker waving her arms for help on a ridge near Nanakuli on Oahu, Hawaii firefighters reported.

The girl left for a hike without her phone, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release. Her father called 911 for help after she did not return two hours later at 7:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

After spotting the girl, the helicopter dropped a rescuer who reached her at 8:41 p.m. The rescuer took the girl to a clear area where the helicopter picked them up.

The girl, who was unhurt, declined further medical help, firefighters said.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

