After missing Sunday’s game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. doesn’t travel with Marlins to San Diego

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a late scratch from the Miami Marlins’ lineup on Sunday during their series finale with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field after dealing with flu-like symptoms.

The illness kept him from traveling with the team.

Chisholm was placed on the injured list on Monday and is not with the Marlins to start their three-game series with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He remained in Denver following the Rockies series.

Chisholm had previously gone on the COVID-19 injured list last week after he experienced symptoms. He was activated one-day later and had started four consecutive games before sitting out Sunday.

“He just wasn’t feeling well,” Marlins acting manager James Rowson said pregame Monday. “Sometimes, we’re just going to err on the side of caution. Our training staff and our medical staff, they’re the ones who really head that up. They looked at it and obviously identified that hte best thing for him was to stay back and make sure he was good and when they think he’s ready to go, we’ll send Jazz off and get him moving again.”

Chisholm has been the Marlins’ primary second baseman this season. He’s hitting .252 with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 41 runs scored over 78 games while also being an energetic personality on the field.

“You miss him in a lot of ways,” Rowson said. “He’s an energetic player, so he brings it on the field, off the field, in the dugout, everywhere. You definitely miss that type of player who brings that type of energy, but we just want him to get better, get over this things, get healthy and get going again.”

Isan Diaz is starting at second base with Chisholm out. Rowson has been balancing the combo of Chisholm (second base), Diaz (second and third base) and Brian Anderson (third base) to make sure all three are able to get regular at-bats. This is similar to what the Marlins had to do earlier this year with Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall with first base and right field.

“The goal is to try and get them all in sufficient playing time and never let anybody just get to the point where they get out of whack,” Rowson said. “It’s tough, without a doubt. It’s tough trying to navigate that and get everybody the right amount of playing time. I don’t know that there is a perfect scenario for it, but I think so far we’re doing pretty good and we’re gonna try to do the best to get those guys going where no one kind of gets too cold or sits out for too long.”

In other Marlins injury news:

▪ Jorge Alfaro, who left Sunday’s game after dealing with shortness of breath, is feeling better and available to play Monday.

▪ Jon Berti (concussion) is increasing his activity level as tolerated.

▪ Pablo Lopez will throw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday.

The Marlins also added left-handed pitcher Shawn Morimando and infielder Deven Marrero to the active roster prior to Monday’s game, with Sean Guenther being optioned to Triple A Jacksonville to clear the final spot on the 26-man active roster.

No plan to rush Rogers

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers’ stint on MLB’s family medical emergency list is set to end on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean the Marlins are going to rush him right back into the rotation.

Rowson on Monday said they plan to let “Trevor take the time that he needs.”

“There’s no sense of urgency or anything for that,” Rowson said. “I think once he gets back, he’ll be able to get back into the fold and we’ll go from there. The goal is to try not to present any sort of rush or anything like that. Whatever he has to handle at home is what it needs to do first and then from there we’ll go from there.”

Rogers, a contender for National League Rookie of the Year and the Marlins’ lone All-Star this season, is 7-6 with a 2.45 ERA in 20 starts this year. He has struck out 129 batters in 110 innings.

Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., who has said the plan was to cap Rogers at about 175 innings this season, told the Miami Herald on Friday he does not anticipate having to shut Rogers down this season once he returns.

“I look forward to having him in September and making all five of his starts at least,” Stottlemyre said.

Don Mattingly update

As for Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who has been away from the team since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31? Rowson said he’s “starting to feel better.”

“He’s starting to move around,” Rowson said. “He feels like closer. The first couple of days were tough for him, he said, and then after that, he started to feel better kind of right away. Hopefully, he’s just kind of waiting out the process and the protocols and those things to be ready to return, but I’m sure he’s eager to get back and he’ll be ready to go.”