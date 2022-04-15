Missing something for Easter festivities? These stores will be open in Kansas City

Did you wait until the last minute to secure that Easter ham? Kansas City stores will be open on Sunday for all of your day-of needs.

Easter’s a holiday that’s not recognized as a federal holiday. Good Friday and Easter Monday are also celebrated by some but, like Easter, aren’t federal holidays. Unlike holidays such as Christmas, many stores and services will remain operational over the Easter weekend.

Check out which stores will be open on Easter and find the closest one to you.

HEN HOUSE

Lenexa’s location has all the Kosher foods you need to celebrate the Passover Seder properly. You can also order your Easter dinner here.

Find the closet Hen House to you using the store locator.

HY-VEE

All Hy-Vee stores will be open on Easter at their normal hours. Find your closest location here.

PRICE CHOPPER

They’ll be open, but most stores will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Find out if your closest Price Chopper closes early here.

SUN FRESH

All Sun Fresh locations are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Find your closest store here.

TRADER JOE’S

The Ward Parkway location will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, but you should have all of your Easter dinner needs by then.

WALMART

All the Walmart locations, including the Neighborhood Markets, will be open on Easter. Find your closest store and their hours here.

WALGREENS

Pick up that last-second candy for your kid’s Easter baskets here. They’ll be open on Easter, but the hours are different for each location. Check the store locator to find your closest Walgreens and see when it closes.