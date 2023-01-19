Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues

Mackenzie Shuman
·2 min read

President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both mentioned the search for Kyle Doan, the missing 5-year-old from San Miguel, during their tour of storm damage in Aptos on Thursday.

“Jill and I have him in our prayers, the family in our prayers,” Biden said in his remarks near the pier at Seacliff State Beach.

The two were in Santa Cruz County to talk to residents and view damage caused by the storm that hit California on Jan. 9 and 10.

A total of 21 people died as a result of the severe weather, including Karen Buccat, the Avila Beach woman who was overcome by floodwaters in her car.

Doan, a kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School, was swept away from his mother in floodwaters on the morning of Jan. 9. He was on his way to school with his mom, Lindsy Doan, who teaches at Lillian Larsen.

Kyle Doan, a 5-year-old kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel, was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
“This has been challenging — 21 lives have been lost,” Newsom said. “That does not include that 5-year-old boy.”

“We had over 200 search and rescue folks out there over the course of last week, the only thing they found was one shoe, that one Nike shoe,” he continued, “and we won’t give up until we find Kyle.

“And, hopefully, miracles, miracles, he’ll be OK.”

SLO County Sheriff’s Office continues search

In San Miguel on Thursday, Sheriff’s Office K9s, search and rescue, dive team and drone team members continued the search of the San Marcos Creek and parts of the Salinas River.

The San Marcos Creek is a tributary of the Salinas River, and the two join just off Highway 101 north of Paso Robles.

About 12 to 15 Sheriff’s Office personnel were out searching for Doan on Thursday, said the agency’s public information officer, Tony Cipolla.

The Sheriff’s Office said it planned to search all this week after suspending operations over the weekend due the rain.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan on Jan. 17, 2023, in San Miguel. Kyle was swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9, 2023.
Sensorio announces fundraiser for Doan family

The Sensorio art exhibit in Paso Robles also announced Thursday that it has scheduled a fundraiser event for Jan. 29 to help support the Doan family.

“Members of the Doan family work here at Sensorio and are part of our Sensorio family,” said Sensorio founders Bobbi and Ken Hunter in a news release. “We are all heartbroken at this tragedy and want to help in any way we can.”

To support the family’s ongoing “Bring Kyle Home” efforts, 90% of all ticket sales on Jan. 29 for the Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio exhibit will go to the Doan family, the news release said.

The exhibit located off Highway 46 east of Paso Robles features 100,000 glowing orbs and 69 towers made from 17,388 wine bottles illuminated with different colored lights.

Visit sensoriopaso.com for more information.

From left, Melanie, Brian and Lindsy Doan stand next to Pastor Leo Martinez as he prays for Kyle Doan during a vigil for the missing boy from San Miguel on Jan. 12, 2023. Kyle was swept away in floodwaters during a storm that hit San Luis Obispo County on Jan. 9.
