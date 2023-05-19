Missing the rain? Austin could see a chance of severe storms this weekend.

Charles Couchman and wife Helena Kopecky pause in Bull Creek Park to look at the rushing water on Bull Creek in northwest Austin on Tuesday May 16, 2023, after a heavy rain overnight. Several low-water crossings on nearby Spicewood Springs Road were closed.

An incoming cool front this weekend could bring severe storms with hail and damaging winds to most of Central Texas on Friday, the National Weather Service predicts.

This storm also brings more chances of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, but meteorologists with the weather service said that's mostly a concern for our neighbors in the Hill Country and Rio Grande Plains.

When could Austin see rain on Friday?

Central Texas could see severe storms develop Friday.

Likely in the evening, although the chances aren't that high. Starting at about 7 p.m., the chance of rain hovers just under 30% in Austin, according to a forecast taken from Camp Mabry. It's possible the rain and thunderstorms could last until about 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Meteorologists placed Austin, along with most of Central Texas, under a two out of five risk factor for the chances of severe storms developing on Friday. If this happens, the biggest danger is likely to be hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

What about the rest of the weekend?

There's a slight chance of some scattered and isolated showers in Austin, but overall it's setting up to be a decent weekend compared to last week.

Even though temperatures are likely to drop a little by Saturday, you can expect the humidity to stay around.

Friday you can expect highs in the lower 90s, but a high dewpoint at about 67 degrees will make it feel muggy and more like it's in the mid-90s at times in the afternoon.

Saturday's going to be a bit cooler, with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and a high of 84 degrees. But expect a similar dewpoint to make things feel a bit muggy outside.

The cooling trend continues on Sunday, with a high of 81 degrees and a dewpoint that's a little lower, but still likely going to make it feel sticky outside.

Overall, this weekend in Austin should be nicer than last, with only a slight chance of scattered and isolated showers.

How much rain did we get last weekend?

Really it depends on where you live in Austin, as parts of the city got vastly different numbers.

For instance, data from the National Weather Service says the Great Hills neighborhood in Northwest Austin gained about 4.53 inches of precipitation from May 12 to May 16. That gives the region a total of 5.47 inches for the month so far and over double the normal amount for this time of the month.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the city at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the area saw about 2.29 inches of rain for the same time period, which puts the area slightly under its normal amount of accumulation for the month so far with a total of 2.54 inches.

Overall, the weather service said the Austin area received about 3.1 inches from last Friday to Tuesday. This puts the city slightly over our normal precipitation accumulation for this time with a total of 3.30 inches.

May is typically Austin's wettest month, with about 5 inches of rain on average.

