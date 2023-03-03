Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Gave a Troubling Health Update On the Air Before He Disappeared

San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing

sfpd Jeffrey Vandergrift

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, who has been missing for over a week, spoke about his health on the air hours before he was last seen and recently edited a months-old Instagram post with a caption about his "wonderful life" filled with "joy, laughs, pain & struggle."

On the Feb. 23 episode of his WiLD 94.9 show, Vandergrift, who has previously been open about his health and a Lyme disease diagnosis, gave listeners a troubling update.

"The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh," he said, adding that doctors told him they believed something might have "reignited old infections."

"The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you," he continued. He later added that his doctors mentioned the possibility of trying "experimental medications" or undergoing "very risky" surgery.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, Missing Radio Host

Jeffrey Vandergrift/instagram Jeffrey Vandergrift

RELATED: San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Has Been Missing for 3 Days: 'Incredibly Worrisome'

The San Francisco Police Department (SFDP) released an alert Feb. 24 asking for the public's assistance in locating Vandergrift, who had not been seen since 10 p.m. the previous night.

The department gave no indication that his health had anything to do with the disappearance but did say Vandergrift was considered "at-risk."

In a statement shared Wednesday, his wife wrote that although Vandergrift "officially remains missing according to the SFPD," some "personal information" that had recently been discovered "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

"The amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming. I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well," Natasha Yi wrote in a statement posted on social media, noting that foul play is not suspected.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Says He Won't Be Back: 'I Have Been in So Much Pain'

The couple — Yi is also an on-air radio personality — has previously addressed Vandergrift's health, including getting diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021.

In a lengthy blog post about his experience with the illness, he wrote last year that his symptoms began in March 2021 with "strange surges in my head." As the months progressed, he began experiencing worsening symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, brain fog, depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, he said.

In September, Vandergrift wrote about waking up in a hospital after his wife found him "blacked out" in their car. He'd taken alcohol and pills, he said.

Although he had already been checked out for Lyme, Vandergrift said he was tested again. In November, he received the diagnosis.

The following months, as he began treatment, "were the hardest months of my life," he wrote. The radio host went on to say that his bosses were "fully supportive" and encouraged him to take the time he needed before returning to the show, which he did in April 2022.

RELATED: Georgia Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Louisiana: 'I'm Praying for a Miracle,' Says Wife

In his most recent Instagram post — which is dated August 2022, though its caption was edited just last week — Vandergrift wrote of happiness as well as "pain" and "struggle."

"Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin' love=❤️ compassion=🧡 understanding =💛 truth=💚 forgiveness=💙 peace=🤍 and hope=💜for others," he wrote.

It's unclear what changes were made to the post since it was published last August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to human interest stories.

Since his disappearance, Vandergrift's station has been keeping listeners updated on the search for one of their standout voices.

In a message shared over the weekend, WiLD 94.9 told listeners they are "deeply concerned." In a subsequent post, ​​they said authorities have not been able to track the activity on his cell phone and he has not used any credit cards or banking cards.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," read the statement, posted on Sunday. "We are continuing to work closely with JV's wife Natasha as well as the police department. JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94-9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.