Missing Princess Latifa appears in new photo posted online

Latifa (centre) in an Instagram post which appears to have been taken in the Mall of the Emirates’ VOX Cinema - INSTAGRAM

A photo has emerged on social media appearing to show Princess Lafita, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, alive after claims she had been detained by the royal family.

Tapes were released in February in which she said she feared for her life while “held hostage” by her father, but she has not been seen or heard from in months.

A photo, posted to Instagram this week and first published widely by Sky News on Saturday, appears to have been taken in the Mall of the Emirates’ VOX Cinema.

As of yet it remains unverified, and it is not clear when it was taken. However, an advertisement for the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which was released on May 13 2021, can be seen in the background.

The face masks on the table also indicate that the photo was taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign group, told the BBC: "We confirm that there have been several potentially significant and positive developments in the campaign.

“We do not intend to comment further at this stage, a further statement will be issued at the appropriate time."

The two women in the photo have other social media accounts. One of them commented on the Instagram post: "Lovely evening at MoE [Mall of the Emirates] with friends.”

Both women have not responded to requests from The Telegraph for further information.

In February 2018 Princess Latifa, one of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum’s 25 children, attempted to escape from Dubai.

She was forcibly captured by armed men eight days after setting sail across the Indian Ocean.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum claims Princess Latifa is safe and well.