Missing Photographer Peter Beard's Daughter Pleads for Help Finding Her Dad amid Coronavirus

As photographer Peter Beard remains missing in New York, his daughter Zara has issued an emotional plea urging anyone who can to be on the lookout for her 82-year-old father.

Zara wrote on Instagram that authorities in the Hamptons have been looking for Beard “tirelessly,” but after reaching the three-day mark on Friday, have “exhausted all of their resources and their search has been concluded.”

Beard, who has dementia and was described by police as a “vulnerable” person who may be in need of medical attention, was reported missing from his home in Montauk on Tuesday, when he was last seen around 4:45 p.m. in a blue fleece pullover and black jogging pants.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A spokesperson for the East Hampton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, though the East Hampton Star reported Friday morning that the search had, at that time, “been scaled back.”

“I know this is the most difficult time, amidst a pandemic, to ask for your help,” Zara wrote. “It is a time when we need to stay at home for the good of everyone around us, but my father is out there somewhere, missing.”

Story continues

She continued, “He is strong but the nights have been cold and he has a heart condition and I am afraid that as every minute passes by so does the hope that he is able to survive.”

Zara, whom Beard shares with wife Nejma, asked for any and all healthy and able-bodied people to join the search for the famed photographer in a “socially responsible” way.

“I know he is out there, and with your help we can bring him home,” she wrote. “Anyone who would like to join our rescue mission please text me… It is just in our hands now…”

RELATED: Famed Photographer Peter Beard Reported Missing from His Hamptons Home

Beard disappeared after he wandered away from his house on Old Montauk Highway, prompting a search that included helicopters, drones and K-9 units, the Star reported.

“Certainly, as the hours turn to days the likelihood of a successful outcome diminishes, and we are keenly aware of that,” East Hampton Town Police Capt. Chris Anderson told the newspaper Friday morning.

Since his disappearance, Zara has been active on social media, sharing pictures of her father and urging her followers to keep their eyes peeled.

“He’s so missed and we just want him home safely,” she wrote on Wednesday. “He has dementia and a heart condition that he desperately needs medication for so time is of the essence. Prayers welcome.”