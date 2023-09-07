Missing Persons Act takes effect Saturday, giving new tools to Kneebone investigators

Charlottetown resident Summer Kneebone was last seen on Aug. 7. Police, relatives and friends have been looking for information about her whereabouts since she was reported missing a week later. (Stacey Janzer/CBC - image credit)

Police forces on Prince Edward Island will have greater powers to seek access to crucial data in missing persons cases when a law passed more than two years ago finally comes into effect this Saturday.

The Missing Persons Act will give officers the ability to obtain judicial orders to require cellphone and social media companies to share GPS data, text messages, internet browsing histories and other information that could help locate a missing person. They can already do that in criminal investigations, but not when there's no proof of any wrongdoing.

P.E.I.'s Missing Persons Act received royal assent in May of 2021, but it wasn't until Tuesday of this week that cabinet issued regulations that included its Sept. 9 coming-into-force date.

Almost every other province already has similar legislation in place.

Police and others involved in the ongoing search for 27-year-old Summer Kneebone have suggested a lack of data to help try to determine her location has been a stumbling block in the search.

Det.-Sgt. Darren MacDougall

Det.-Sgt. Darren MacDougall is the Charlottetown Police spokesperson on the Summer Kneebone case. 'The investigation is evolving and we are using all available tools to advance the search,' he said Thursday. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

"The implementation of the Missing Persons Act will provide us with a mechanism to obtain data that could help us achieve our goal of finding Summer," Det.-Sgt. Darren MacDougall of the Charlottetown Police Service told CBC News in a text message on Thursday.

"The investigation is evolving and we are using all available tools to advance the search," he added. "Using the MPA as a tool/mechanism to obtain data/records will be decided upon if and when it's an option."

No power to compel release of data

Kneebone was last seen on Aug. 7 in downtown Charlottetown, and her disappearance was reported to police about a week later. Tips from the public and a search of video surveillance recordings eventually led the police to connect her with trips in two different vehicles later that evening.

Story continues

MacDougall said Wednesday that police were considering the driver of the second vehicle "a person of interest" in Kneebone's disappearance.

Because it is a missing person case and not a criminal investigation, officers have had no power to compel corporations to release personal information about her, including her phone and internet records.

Summer Kneebone

Summer Kneebone is described as being five feet tall and 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. (Submitted)

Under the Missing Persons Act, police could also ask a judge to allow them to seize private surveillance camera footage.

In cases where a missing person is a child or considered a vulnerable person, police can also apply for permission to search a private property, even entering by force if necessary, if there's reason to believe the person could be found there.

'We need to find them'

When P.E.I.'s politicians were looking at whether to adopt a Missing Persons Act back in March 2021, similar legislation was already in place in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

New Brunswick has since joined the club.

'If someone is missing and we don't know what happened, we need to find them,' legislative specialist Blair Barbour told Island MLAs when they were deliberating about the new Missing Persons Act back in March 2021. (Government of P.E.I.)

Blair Barbour, a legislative specialist with the province's Department of Justice and Public Safety, told MLAs considering a draft act that bringing in this kind of legislation was one of the recommendations in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report, back in 2019.

"Currently under the law that applies in P.E.I., if there's reason to suspect that there's a criminal offence, the Criminal Code provides police with authority to do searches and request records, that sort of thing," he said. "This act really applies where there is no grounds to believe that there is a criminal matter.

"If someone is missing and we don't know what happened, we need to find them."

This is a still released by Charlottetown Police from surveillance video showing Summer Kneebone walking up University Avenue with a companion the evening she was last seen.

This is a still released by Charlottetown Police from surveillance video showing Summer Kneebone walking up University Avenue with a companion the evening she was last seen. (Submitted by Charlottetown Police)

Back in 2021, Barbour told MLAs the Missing Persons Act would likely come into effect that summer, once the necessary regulations were drawn up.

There was no immediate response from the P.E.I. Department of Justice as to why it has instead taken more than two years to come into effect.