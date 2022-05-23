The Missing Person perfume that went viral on TikTok is finally back in stock

Phlur

PHLUR is the latest fragrance brand to blow up on TikTok, thanks to its viral Missing Person perfume.

Described as smelling like the “lingering scent of your lover’s skin,” the perfume has had TikTokers scrambling to try it out on themselves and their loved ones. While some users said it smells nostalgic or like falling in love, others described it as familiar and said it made them think of family. Some even got emotional when filming their first reaction to the perfume.

After all of those strong reactions, naturally, the perfume sold out. But luckily for anyone trying to get their hands on a bottle, the full size of Missing Person is finally back in stock at Sephora. While the travel size has yet to restock at Sephora, shoppers can join the waitlist for both sizes on PHLUR’s website to be notified when the scent is available again.

The subtly floral perfume has notes of skin musk, bergamot nectar, sheer jasmine and Australian sandalwood.

According to the perfumer, Constance Georges-Picot, Missing Person is “reminiscent of the harmonious feeling you get when you emerge out of a bath, so relaxed and yet invigorated all at the same time, with the scent of fresh, clean skin glistening with supple softness taking over your senses.”

Ready to get your own bottle? Shop Missing Person now at Sephora.

