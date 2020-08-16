Missing Office? This Website Recreates Familiar Work Sounds Including Chattering Colleagues

If the coronavirus pandemic has left you surprisingly nostalgic for your office, you aren't the only one.

Even though it's been months working from home, it can still get lonely at times. At home, rooms are usually very tranquil, and almost all of the conversations with colleagues happen silently over Slack, save for the clatter of a mechanical keyboard. Everybody gets nostalgic for the white noise of an office — the idle chatter, the whirring of a too-cold air conditioning system, and other people clattering away at their keyboards.

To address this need, lltwo Swedish companies — Red Pipe and Familjen — recently joined forces to launch 'The Sound of Colleagues' playlist.

The site is a fun reminder of the importance of an office's ambience that many often take for granted or never notice it at all. And the best part is you won’t have to suffer through a commute to feel like you’re working side-by-side with your colleagues again.

Available on Spotify, the playlists include 'Room Tone,' 'People,' 'Open Window,' 'The Office Dog,' 'Coffee Machine,' 'Printer,' 'Telephone,' Rain on Window,' 'Keyboards,' and many more.

Moreover, Sound of Colleagues allows users to increase the volume of each particular setting to recreate the office ambiance many are missing during the isolating times of COVID-19. The playlists are free to use on smartphones and desktops alike and serve as ideal background noise for those struggling to work-from-home during the pandemic.