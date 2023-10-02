Missing Oakville Teen, Jada Balgobin, Safely Located

The Halton Police have successfully located Jada Balgobin, the 15-year-old girl from Oakville who had been reported missing. The police sought public assistance locating her, and their efforts have proven fruitful.

Jada Balgobin was last seen on foot at approximately 10:00 p.m. on September 26, 2023, in the vicinity of Winston Park Drive and Bristol Circle in Oakville. She had been described as a female standing at 5'2" with a weight of 100 lbs, possessing a slight build, brown eyes, and short red/burgundy straight hair.

The Halton Police expressed their gratitude to the media and the local community for their assistance in the investigation, which contributed to Jada Balgobin's safe return. They have requested all media outlets to promptly remove any photographs of Jada, as her situation has now been resolved.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter